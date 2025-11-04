California Governor Vetoes PFAS In Products Bill, Citing Concerns With Availability Of Affordable Household Products

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed SB 682, a bill that sought to prohibit the sale and distribution of cookware manufactured with intentionally added PFAS. The bill proposed phasing out PFAS in cookware by 2030, and in other products, including products for infants and children, food packaging, dental floss, and cleaning products, by 2028. Environmental and health organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council supported the bill, while opponents included celebrity chefs and the Cookware Sustainability Alliance.

In his October 13, 2025, veto, Newsom expressed his concern about the bill's impact on the affordability of cookware products, saying "the broad range of products that would be impacted by this bill would result in a sizable and rapid shift in cooking products available to Californians." While acknowledging the bill's intent to protect the health and safety of consumers, Newsom expressed deep concern "about the impact this bill would have on the availability of affordable options in cooking products." He encouraged continued dialogue to address the prevalence of PFAS.

Other states, including Illinois, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut, have passed laws similar to California's failed SB 682, banning PFAS in different products, such as cookware. However, California's PFAS bill was regarded to be one of the strictest in the country. The California senator who introduced the bill said he would continue to work on the issue in the future.

