ARTICLE
19 June 2025

WDOE Proposes To Regulate PFAS In Certain Consumer Products

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) issued a proposed rule on June 4, 2025, that would regulate...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) issued a proposed rule on June 4, 2025, that would regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in certain consumer products. Beginning January 1, 2027, the proposed rule would prohibit the intentional use of PFAS in:

  • Apparel and accessories;
  • Automotive washes; and
  • Cleaning products.

The proposed rule states that WDOE would presume the detection of total fluorine indicates the intentional addition of PFAS. Manufacturers would be able to rebut this presumption by submitting a statement to WDOE that PFAS were not intentionally added along with "credible evidence" supporting that statement. Under the proposed rule, manufacturers would be required to report by January 31, 2027, intentionally added PFAS in the following products manufactured on or after January 1, 2026:

  • Apparel for extreme and extended use;
  • Footwear;
  • Gear for recreation and travel;
  • Automotive waxes;
  • Cookware and kitchen supplies;
  • Firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE);
  • Floor waxes and polishes;
  • Hard surface sealers; and
  • Ski waxes.

Annual reports would be due thereafter. WDOE will hold online hearings on July 9 and July 10, 2025. Comments on the following draft documents are due July 20, 2025:

WDOE will review comments, consider revisions to the proposed rule and other rulemaking documents, and respond to comments. WDOE states that it expects to decide on rule adoption in November 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More