ARTICLE
27 August 2025

You're Invited: "Turning Standards Into Action: 2025 ICC Environmental Marketing Framework Release"

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
On September 22, 2025, the International Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event in New York City, "Turning Standards Into Action: 2025 ICC Environmental Marketing Framework Release."
United States Environment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 22, 2025, the International Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event in New York City, "Turning Standards Into Action: 2025 ICC Environmental Marketing Framework Release." The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET at Frankfurt Kurnit's offices in Manhattan.

At the event, which is being presented in conjunction with Climate Week NYC, the ICC will release the revamped 2025 edition of the "ICC Framework for Responsible Environmental Marketing Communications."

As environmental claims in marketing grow more complex and scrutinized, the ICC Environmental Framework remains the global benchmark for ensuring such claims are accurate, substantiated, and not misleading. The Framework offers practical guidance for navigating terms like "sustainable," "recyclable," "degradable," and "free-of," and includes a dedicated Environmental Claims Checklist to support day-to-day implementation.

In the spirit of this year's Climate Week New York theme, "Power On," the event will spotlight how companies can take meaningful action to curb greenwashing and build consumer trust. As environmental marketing becomes more central to brand strategy, the ICC hopes to see more organizations explore and embrace the Framework as a tool to strengthen their internal policies and ensure environmental claims are accurate, substantiated, and not misleading.

At the event, we'll have a panel discussion (which I'll be moderating) where we'll discuss the new guidance, the challenges that companies face in making environmental marketing claims, and how the ICC's new guidance can help best navigate them. In addition to other panelists (who will be announced shortly), we're very pleased that Sheila A. Millar, who led the revision of the ICC Environmental Framework, will be speaking.

For more information, and to register, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More