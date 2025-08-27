You're Invited: "Turning Standards Into Action: 2025 ICC Environmental Marketing Framework Release"

On September 22, 2025, the International Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event in New York City, "Turning Standards Into Action: 2025 ICC Environmental Marketing Framework Release." The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET at Frankfurt Kurnit's offices in Manhattan.

At the event, which is being presented in conjunction with Climate Week NYC, the ICC will release the revamped 2025 edition of the "ICC Framework for Responsible Environmental Marketing Communications."

As environmental claims in marketing grow more complex and scrutinized, the ICC Environmental Framework remains the global benchmark for ensuring such claims are accurate, substantiated, and not misleading. The Framework offers practical guidance for navigating terms like "sustainable," "recyclable," "degradable," and "free-of," and includes a dedicated Environmental Claims Checklist to support day-to-day implementation.

In the spirit of this year's Climate Week New York theme, "Power On," the event will spotlight how companies can take meaningful action to curb greenwashing and build consumer trust. As environmental marketing becomes more central to brand strategy, the ICC hopes to see more organizations explore and embrace the Framework as a tool to strengthen their internal policies and ensure environmental claims are accurate, substantiated, and not misleading.

At the event, we'll have a panel discussion (which I'll be moderating) where we'll discuss the new guidance, the challenges that companies face in making environmental marketing claims, and how the ICC's new guidance can help best navigate them. In addition to other panelists (who will be announced shortly), we're very pleased that Sheila A. Millar, who led the revision of the ICC Environmental Framework, will be speaking.

For more information, and to register, please click here.

