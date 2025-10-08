Carbon Quarterly–Volume 12

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

Derricks, Drills, and Automobiles: Fossil Fuel Policy in the Trump Administration

Carbon Policy

Hitting the Undo Button: The EPA Proposes Rule to Rescind Its GHG Endangerment Finding

States Raise the Bar on Cutting Power Plant Pollution

EPA to Power Plants: No Carbon Standards Required?

BLM Opens the Ground, DOE Closes the Purse: The State of Carbon Sequestration

IMO Moves Toward Enforceable Carbon Market for Maritime Emissions

Law 15,042/2024: How Brazil Is Building a National Carbon Trading System

On The Horizon: Companies Must Prepare for Complying With California's Climate Disclosure Laws

Carbon Litigation

Volumes Stand, but Questions Mount: Court Complicates the EPA's RFS Future

Carbon Trading and Investment

Empire Wind Restart and Revolution Wind Halt Reflect Administration's Wind Policy Shift

Back in Vogue: Nuclear Energy Becomes a Top Priority in the Public and Private Sector

View Carbon Quarterly here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.