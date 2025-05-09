ARTICLE
9 May 2025

Carbon Quarterly – Volume 11

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation...
United States Environment
K&L Gates

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

  • The Oregon Model for Carbon Markets

Carbon Policy

  • Ruled Out of Bounds—US House Republicans Seek to Roll Back CFTC Guidance Using the CRA
  • Brazil Adopts Regulatory Framework for Offshore Wind
  • Carbon Dioxide Pipelines Encounter Legislative Resistance in North Dakota and South Dakota With Differing Outcomes

Carbon Litigation

  • Green Banks, Gold Bars, and the Future of Climate Financing
  • Fun(d) in the Sun—Climate Change Superfund Laws Challenged in Court
  • ESG on the No-Fly List—American Airlines Found Liable in ESG Retirement Plan Investing Case

Carbon Trading and Investment

  • United Nations Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism Makes Progress
  • Washington, California, and Québec Continue Work Toward a Carbon Market Linkage Agreement

VIEW CARBON QUARTERLY – VOLUME 11 HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
K&L Gates
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More