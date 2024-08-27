Carbon Quarterly – Volume 9

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and more broadly greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

EPA Defends New Power Plant Rules

Carbon Policy

Transmission Revamp: FERC Adopts New Rule Requiring Regional Plans to Ease Interconnection Bottlenecks and Accommodate New Renewable Resources

DOE Announces Preliminary Designations for National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors

Climate Amnesia: Florida Zigs While Maine and Oregon Zag on Offshore Wind

G7 to Phase Out Coal by Mid-2030s

Graphite Temporarily Exempted From Domestic Supply Requirements for EV Tax Credit

Biden Administration Finalizes Reform to Simplify and Modernize Federal Review Process Under the National Environmental Policy Act

BLM Signals Federal Land Is Open for Renewables

Carbon Litigation

Exxon Mobil Loses Lawsuit Against Activist Shareholders but Retains Board Seats

On the Horizon: Court Ruled Against Chevron Deference in Major Hit to US Federal Agency Rulemaking Power

States Challenge Department of the Interior Rule on Methane Waste

Carbon Trading and Investment

Transportation and Transfers: The US Department of Treasury and IRS Release New Guidance and Regulations on Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Transfers of Renewable Energy Project Tax Credits Under the Inflation Reduction Act

Greek Recap: Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Benham Addresses the CFTC's Role in Climate-Related Markets at the Hellenic Republic Capital Market Commission Conference

Rebuilding Trust in Voluntary Carbon Markets

Community Benefits Agreement Attempts to Fill Regulatory Gaps on CO 2 Pipeline Safety

Pipeline Safety Alliance to Advance Climate-Smart Agriculture Begins Its US$80 Million Pilot Program in Arkansas,Minnesota, North Dakota,and Virginia

Dairy Farmers of America Becomes First Purchaser of Carbon Credits From Athian's Livestock-Focused Carbon Marketplace

Decrease in Demand in Future Carbon Allowances in Washington State's Carbon Market as Uncertainty Looms Regarding Repeal Effort for Climate Commitment Act

