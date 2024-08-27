Carbon Quarterly – Volume 9

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and more broadly greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.
IN THIS ISSUE
Carbon Spotlight
- EPA Defends New Power Plant Rules
Carbon Policy
- Transmission Revamp: FERC Adopts New Rule Requiring Regional Plans to Ease Interconnection Bottlenecks and Accommodate New Renewable Resources
- DOE Announces Preliminary Designations for National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors
- Climate Amnesia: Florida Zigs While Maine and Oregon Zag on Offshore Wind
- G7 to Phase Out Coal by Mid-2030s
- Graphite Temporarily Exempted From Domestic Supply Requirements for EV Tax Credit
- Biden Administration Finalizes Reform to Simplify and Modernize Federal Review Process Under the National Environmental Policy Act
- BLM Signals Federal Land Is Open for Renewables
Carbon Litigation
- Exxon Mobil Loses Lawsuit Against Activist Shareholders but Retains Board Seats
- On the Horizon: Court Ruled Against Chevron Deference in Major Hit to US Federal Agency Rulemaking Power
- States Challenge Department of the Interior Rule on Methane Waste
Carbon Trading and Investment
- Transportation and Transfers: The US Department of Treasury and IRS Release New Guidance and Regulations on Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Transfers of Renewable Energy Project Tax Credits Under the Inflation Reduction Act
- Greek Recap: Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Benham Addresses the CFTC's Role in Climate-Related Markets at the Hellenic Republic Capital Market Commission Conference
- Rebuilding Trust in Voluntary Carbon Markets
- Community Benefits Agreement Attempts to Fill Regulatory Gaps on CO2 Pipeline Safety
- Alliance to Advance Climate-Smart Agriculture Begins Its US$80 Million Pilot Program in Arkansas,Minnesota, North Dakota,and Virginia
- Dairy Farmers of America Becomes First Purchaser of Carbon Credits From Athian's Livestock-Focused Carbon Marketplace
- Decrease in Demand in Future Carbon Allowances in Washington State's Carbon Market as Uncertainty Looms Regarding Repeal Effort for Climate Commitment Act
