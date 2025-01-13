ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Carbon Quarterly – Volume 10

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation...
United States Environment
K&L Gates

Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.

IN THIS ISSUE

Carbon Spotlight

  • All Carbon Markets Publicity Is Good Publicity, Except When It Is Fraud

Carbon Policy

  • Incoming Trump Administration Likely to Roll Back Climate Policy
  • US Federal Government Continues to Invest in Clean Energy Projects
  • Bureau of Land Management Releases Updated Western Solar Plan, Identifies 31 Million Acres for Solar Development in 11 Western States
  • Bipartisan Interest Grows for Carbon Tariffs
  • Illinois Enacts Landmark Carbon Capture Bill

Carbon Litigation

  • Ramifications of Loper Bright Still Unfolding for Carbon Markets
  • Can Investor-State Dispute Settlement Align With Climate Obligations?

Carbon Trading and Investment

  • TotalEnergies Invests in Forestry-Based Carbon Credits
  • ESG Roundup—The United States Ebbs and Europe Sees Inflows
  • SBTi Finds Offsetting With Carbon Credits Poses "Clear Risks"
  • Direct Air Capture Competes With Data Centers for Clean Energy
  • Zillow Introduces Climate Risk Data on For-Sale Listings Across the United States

VIEW CARBON QUARTERLY – VOLUME 10 HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
K&L Gates
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More