Carbon Quarterly is a newsletter covering developments in carbon policy, law, and innovation. No matter your views on climate change policy, there is no avoiding an increasing focus on carbon regulation, resiliency planning, and energy efficiency at nearly every level of government and business. Changes in carbon—and, more broadly, greenhouse gas—policies have the potential to broadly impact our lives and livelihoods. Carbon Quarterly offers a rundown of attention-worthy developments.
IN THIS ISSUE
Carbon Spotlight
- All Carbon Markets Publicity Is Good Publicity, Except When It Is Fraud
Carbon Policy
- Incoming Trump Administration Likely to Roll Back Climate Policy
- US Federal Government Continues to Invest in Clean Energy Projects
- Bureau of Land Management Releases Updated Western Solar Plan, Identifies 31 Million Acres for Solar Development in 11 Western States
- Bipartisan Interest Grows for Carbon Tariffs
- Illinois Enacts Landmark Carbon Capture Bill
Carbon Litigation
- Ramifications of Loper Bright Still Unfolding for Carbon Markets
- Can Investor-State Dispute Settlement Align With Climate Obligations?
Carbon Trading and Investment
- TotalEnergies Invests in Forestry-Based Carbon Credits
- ESG Roundup—The United States Ebbs and Europe Sees Inflows
- SBTi Finds Offsetting With Carbon Credits Poses "Clear Risks"
- Direct Air Capture Competes With Data Centers for Clean Energy
- Zillow Introduces Climate Risk Data on For-Sale Listings Across the United States
VIEW CARBON QUARTERLY – VOLUME 10 HERE
