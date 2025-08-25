GAO WatchBlog Item Looks At Earlier Report On EPA's New Chemicals Program

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced on August 14, 2025, a WatchBlog item entitled "EPA's New Chemicals Program Could Improve Safety If Better Managed" that examines GAO's January 2025 report on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New Chemicals Program (NCP). According to GAO, EPA assesses new chemicals using a 13-step process that includes an eco hazard review, a human health hazard review, and several other risks assessments. In its January 2025 report, GAO reviewed EPA's efforts and interviewed some chemical manufacturers that had submitted notices for new chemicals. While many manufacturers cited strengths in the NCP, GAO states that some manufacturers reported experiencing delays that have impacted their businesses, "including by harming customer relations and hindering their ability to enter the market." GAO notes that a delay "could create a competitive advantage for existing chemicals at the expense of potentially safer new chemicals." GAO's January 2025 report included recommendations for how EPA could address shortcomings in its plan to improve the performance of the NCP. More information on GAO's report is available in our January 23, 2025, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.