EPA To Approve Texas Use Of CO2 Sequestration Wells

Today, the EPA took an important step in allowing Texas to issue permits for Class VI wells within the state. Class VI wells are used for long-term storage of CO2 in carbon capture and sequestration (CSS). The EPA's action will likely reduce the time required to obtain permits for Class VI well operators, giving potential investors an additional degree of certainty for CSS investment in Texas and allowing Texas to accelerate the deployment of CCS projects, which are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

