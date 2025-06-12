ARTICLE
12 June 2025

EPA To Approve Texas Use Of CO2 Sequestration Wells

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Today, the EPA took an important step in allowing Texas to issue permits for Class VI wells within the state. Class VI wells are used for long-term storage of CO2 in carbon capture and sequestration (CSS).
United States Texas Environment
Randy J. Pummill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Today, the EPA took an important step in allowing Texas to issue permits for Class VI wells within the state. Class VI wells are used for long-term storage of CO2 in carbon capture and sequestration (CSS). The EPA's action will likely reduce the time required to obtain permits for Class VI well operators, giving potential investors an additional degree of certainty for CSS investment in Texas and allowing Texas to accelerate the deployment of CCS projects, which are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Today, EPA is taking a key step to support cooperative federalism by proposing to approve Texas to permit Class VI wells in the state."

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Randy J. Pummill
Randy J. Pummill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More