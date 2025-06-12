EPA Extends Deadline To Report Health And Safety Data For 16 Chemicals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final rule on June 9, 2025, that extends the reporting deadlines for a rule under Section 8(d) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) requiring manufacturers (including importers) of 16 chemicals to report data from unpublished health and safety studies to EPA. 90 Fed. Reg. 24228. EPA notes that these health and safety studies "will help inform EPA's prioritization, risk evaluation, and risk management of chemicals under TSCA. " The reporting deadline in EPA's December 13, 2024, final rule was March 13, 2025. In March 2025, EPA extended the reporting deadline to June 11, 2025, for vinyl chloride and to September 9, 2025, for the other chemicals covered under the rule. The rule extends the reporting deadlines for all 16 chemicals to May 22, 2026. According to EPA, the extension will provide it additional time to prepare final guidance for companies on issues related to complying with the rule, including those related to templates required for submissions containing confidential business information. The chemicals subject to the TSCA Section 8(d) rule are:

Acetaldehyde;

Acrylonitrile;

2-anilino-5-[(4-methylpentan-2-yl) amino]cyclohexa-2,5-diene-1,4-dione (6PPD-quinone);

Benzenamine;

Benzene;

Bisphenol A (BPA);

Ethylbenzene;

Hydrogen fluoride;

4,4-Methylene bis(2-chloraniline) (MBOCA);

N-(1,3-Dimethylbutyl)-N′-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD);

Naphthalene;

Styrene;

4-tert-octylphenol(4-(1,1,3,3-Tetramethylbutyl)-phenol);

Tribromomethane (bromoform);

Triglycidyl isocyanurate; and

Vinyl chloride.

More information on EPA's December 2024 rule is available in our December 23, 2024, memorandum.

