Chemical Coalition Withdraws TSCA Section 21 Petition Seeking Revisions To TSCA 8(a)(7) PFAS Reporting Rule

As reported in our May 4, 2025, blog item, on May 2, 2025, a coalition of chemical companies petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an amendment of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 8(a)(7) rule requiring reporting for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The petitioners ask that EPA revise the reporting rule to exclude imported articles, research and development (R&D) materials, impurities, byproducts, non-isolated intermediates, and PFAS manufactured in quantities of less than 2,500 pounds (lb.). Petitioners also request that EPA remove the requirement to submit "'all existing information concerning the environmental and health effects' of the chemical substance covered by" the reporting rule and instead allow "robust summaries, similar to the approach adopted by the European Chemicals Agency" (ECHA). According to a May 22, 2025, letter from EPA, on May 16, 2025, the coalition withdrew its petition via email to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and "EPA now considers this petition closed." After the coalition submitted its petition, EPA published an interim final rule to postpone the data submission period to April 13, 2026, through October 13, 2026. 90 Fed. Reg. 20236. Small manufacturers reporting exclusively as article importers would have until April 13, 2027, to report. According to the interim final rule, EPA is separately considering reopening certain aspects of the rule to public comment. Comments on the interim final rule are due June 12, 2025. More information on the interim final rule is available in our May 12, 2025, memorandum.

