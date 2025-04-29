Ten CCS Bills Set For Committee Hearing Next Week In Louisiana Legislative Session

Listen to this post

The 2025 Louisiana Legislative session is officially underway, with the Louisiana House committee set to hear multiple bills concerning Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) this Tuesday, April 29th. These bills will cover the regulation, safety, property rights, and local control issues surrounding carbon dioxide sequestration and pipeline infrastructure, with proposals ranging from permitting authority and compensation for landowners to moratoriums and safety protocols.

Here's a brief description of each bill:

HB 4 (OWEN, CHARLES ), which authorizes a parish governing authority to determine whether Class VI carbon dioxide injection wells may be permitted within its parish

), which authorizes a parish governing authority to determine whether Class VI carbon dioxide injection wells may be permitted within its parish HB 75 (MCCORMICK) , which provides relative to compensation for pore space owners

, which provides relative to compensation for pore space owners HB 353 (MACK) , which provides relative to carbon dioxide sequestration

, which provides relative to carbon dioxide sequestration HB 380 (SCHAMERHORN) , which removes eminent domain authority for carbon dioxide sequestration

, which removes eminent domain authority for carbon dioxide sequestration HB 522 (MCCORMICK) , which places a moratorium on carbon dioxide sequestration

, which places a moratorium on carbon dioxide sequestration HB 537 (SCHAMERHORN) , which authorizes liens for victims of CO2 pipeline disasters

, which authorizes liens for victims of CO2 pipeline disasters HB 553 (SCHAMERHORN) , which prohibits the exercise of eminent domain or unitization for a pipeline that carries carbon dioxide

, which prohibits the exercise of eminent domain or unitization for a pipeline that carries carbon dioxide HB 568 (CARRIER) , which establishes public safety and accountability procedures applicable to carbon capture and storage projects

, which establishes public safety and accountability procedures applicable to carbon capture and storage projects HB 601 (GEYMANN) , which provides relative to carbon dioxide sequestration

, which provides relative to carbon dioxide sequestration SB 73 (REESE), which provides for sequestration of carbon dioxide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.