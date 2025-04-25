Federal Agencies Ordered To Streamline Infrastructure Permits

On April 15, 2025, a Presidential Memorandum was issued directing agencies to leverage technology to evaluate environmental permitting decisions and to streamline the review process.

On April 15, 2025, a Presidential Memorandum was issued directing agencies to leverage technology to evaluate environmental permitting decisions and to streamline the review process. The Memorandum directs executive departments and agencies to “make maximum use of technology in environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure projects of all kinds,” including power plants.

The Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ)-this position has not been filled as of this writing- in consultation with the National Energy Dominance Council and relevant permitting agencies are directed to issue a Permitting Technology Action Plan within 45 days of the April 15th Memorandum. The Group is directed to modernize standards for permit applications under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) and other applicable permit authorizations. The Memorandum mandates what shall be included in the Permitting Technology Action Plan, including data and technology standards for permit applications and reviews under NEPA. As is evident by the name, the goal is to rely heavily on technology to streamline review.

Within 90 days of the issuance of the Permitting Technology Action Plan, the standards shall be adopted and implemented on all new and existing agency environmental review and permitting systems to facilitate timely environmental reviews on infrastructure projects.

Additionally, by April 30, 2025, the Chairman of CEQ shall establish and lead an interagency Permitting Innovation Center that will design and test prototype tools that could be implemented pursuant to the Permitting Technology Action Plan for NEPA reviews and other environmental permits and authorizations.

