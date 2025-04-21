Updating Permitting Technology For The 21st Century (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs agencies to streamline environmental review and permitting processes for infrastructure projects by leveraging modern technologies. The Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) must establish an interagency Permitting Innovation Center by April 30, 2025, to design and test permitting software tools. By May 30, 2025, CEQ, in coordination with permitting agencies and the National Energy Dominance Council, must issue a Permitting Technology Action Plan outlining data standards, software requirements, and a governance roadmap. Agencies must adopt and begin implementing the Plan's standards and tools by July 15, 2025.

