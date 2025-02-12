EPA Administrator Zeldin Announces Five Pillar Initiative To Guide EPA; What Does It Mean For OCSPP?

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin on February 4, 2025, announced the "Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative" (PGAC Initiative). It consists of five pillars and is intended to serve as a roadmap to guide EPA's actions under Administrator Zeldin.

The five pillars are:

Clean Air, Land, and Water for Every American;

Restore American Energy Dominance;

Permitting Reform, Cooperative Federalism, and Cross-Agency Partnership;

Make the United States the Artificial Intelligence Capital of the World; and

Protecting and Bringing Back American Auto Jobs.

Administrator Zeldin explained Pillar 3 by stating, "Any business that wants to invest in America should be able to do so without having to face years-long, uncertain, and costly permitting processes that deter them from doing business in our country in the first place." [Emphasis added.] We agree and would urge Administrator Zeldin to consider the years-long new chemical approval process under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

There has been much discussion about the Trump Administration's desire to reduce the size of the government by reducing the federal workforce and restore common sense to the decision-making process. What is getting lost in the discussion and actions taken to "right-size" the government is that chemical manufacturers and formulators rely on EPA action to bring new products to market. The public seldom hears about how agencies like EPA play a vital role in promoting innovation and supporting job creation. Instead, political rhetoric has been about reducing agency headcounts and budgets, but not enough about how to improve agency performance and efficiency.

This is not new. Dr. Richard Engler and I wrote in November 2024 about the newly unveiled Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), "If DOGE can identify ways to improve the operation and efficiency of [EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)] (e.g., by ensuring appropriate resources and updated technology), this could lead to economic gains, greater investment, innovation, and sustainability, and yes, more jobs in the United States." I would expand what we wrote in November to include the PGAC Initiative.

American businesses need OCSPP, a critically important EPA office charged with conducting safety reviews of existing products and the gatekeeper for new chemical products, to be properly resourced (with funds, people, and technology), operate efficiently and effectively, and be held accountable for performance. If the PGAC Initiative and DOGE efforts lead to OCSPP's proper resourcing, it would go a long way in reversing the trend of fewer new chemicals being submitted to EPA for approval in the United States and reducing the commercialization of innovative new chemistries overseas instead of here in the United States.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.