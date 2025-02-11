EPA Transition Update: Administrator Zeldin Identifies Five Pillars Of Priority (With Details TBD)

On February 4, 2025, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the agency's Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative, signaling five pillars that will guide EPA's work in the short term, which are summarized below:

Pillar 1: Clean Air, Land, and Water for Every American

Zeldin repeated various priorities from the first Trump term, focusing on the core EPA missions around air and water quality, conservation, and hazardous waste cleanup. EPA will "remain committed to these priorities . . . as well as ensuring emergency response efforts are helping Americans get back on their feet in the quickest and safest way possible."

This first "pillar" could signal a return to the first Trump term's focus on the Superfund program and Brownfields redevelopment, particularly at sites with potential for beneficial reuse and accompanying economic opportunity. Notably, Zeldin made his first site visit as EPA Administrator to East Palestine, Ohio, saying that EPA's ongoing cleanup there is the "highest priority" for the agency.

Pillar 2: Restore American Energy Dominance

Zeldin vows Pillar 2 will "cut energy costs for everyday Americans," and will allow the United States "to stop relying on energy sources from adversaries," while "producing and developing the cleanest energy on the planet." EPA has not yet detailed its vision of the "cleanest" energy or how it interacts with various Executive Orders that project hostility to renewable energy sources.

Pillar 3: Permitting Reform, Cooperative Federalism, and Cross-Agency Partnership

Echoing another theme from the first Trump term, Zeldin looks to end "years-long, uncertain and costly permitting processes" that slow down or deter project investment. EPA will look to streamline permitting while also "partnering with businesses to follow the necessary steps to safeguard our environment." Zeldin provided no detail on implementation (particularly where permitting lies with other agencies at the state and federal level) but believes this should incentivize investment and create American jobs.

Pillar 4: Make the United States the Artificial Intelligence Capital of the World

In a new area of focus, Zeldin declared that EPA will "work to ensure data centers and related facilities can be powered and operated in a clean manner with American-made energy," with the goal of becoming "the AI capital of the world." What EPA's exact role is to advance this goal is as yet unclear.

Pillar 5: Protecting and Bringing Back American Auto Jobs

For the final "pillar," Zeldin pointed to the Administration's focus on investing in domestic manufacturing to "revitalize" the auto industry. EPA's role will be to "streamline and develop smart regulations that will allow for American workers to lead the great comeback of the auto industry." We will await further signals on whether this refers to vehicle emission limits, permitting for manufacturing facilities, or other regulatory action.

Against the backdrop of these priority pronouncements are reports of substantial disruption in the EPA workforce, so whether EPA will have adequate resources to execute on such priorities remains to be seen. Zeldin himself told reporters that he expects a significant reduction in the agency's workforce as the Trump administration seeks a massive buyout across the government while also targeting other staff for firing or removal.

Finally, perhaps what is most notable about these priorities is what is now absent – any mention of climate change, environmental justice, greenhouse gas emissions, or enforcement initiatives – signaling significant departures from Biden-era policy. We will await the next round of signals – and hopefully details – as the new EPA leadership falls into place.

