Strive Without Strife: Your Guide To 2025

Embrace Sustainable Goals. The start of a new year often inspires lofty resolutions, if not illusions of grandeur, about the habits we'll develop and professional goals we'll conquer: more billable hours, bigger matters, rapid career advancement, and the like. Yet, by mid- to late-January — right about now — many attorneys find themselves buried under the weight of their ambitious goals and the pressure to consistently deliver at a high level, reverting to old patterns and familiar routines as overextension and burnout loom. The truth is, we don't transform overnight. Instead of chasing grandiose, unrealistic resolutions that can lead to frustration or feelings of failure, inadequacy, or self-doubt when we fall short, what if we entered 2025 with a focus on embracing sustainable goals — a way to hit our stride and strive without the strife?

Some might argue that the legal profession, with its high demands and rigorous pace, leaves little room for sustainable practices. However, embracing sustainability as an integral part of our goal setting allows us to strive toward our aspirations in a way that's achievable and meaningful and sets us up for steadier, more fulfilling progress. While the world at large may be heavily biased toward quick fixes and sweeping changes, reams of habit change literature support the ideas that consistency, small and sustainable habits, and incremental progress are fundamental to achieving long-term growth.

Practice ESG by Applying ESG. The concept of sustainability isn't new. While the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework may be rooted in the business world (and the framework as applied by and to corporations is beyond the scope of this article), we can borrow the terms themselves to develop a structure for how attorneys can practice embracing sustainable goals to achieve success and career longevity. Instead of initiating a complete overhaul of everything at once, focusing on implementing a few small habits or changes consistently within any of the ESG pillars can help sustain progress toward your goals.

Environmental: Our environment, both physical and operational, plays a crucial role in our productivity and focus. A cluttered or chaotic workspace or disorganized workflow can increase stress and overwhelm, deplete energy, and sink motivation. By intentionally structuring a supportive environment, attorneys can minimize distractions; maximize their focus and energy; and manage multiple matters, client communications, and competing deadlines without feeling constantly overwhelmed.

If your goal is to increase efficiency and productivity, consider introducing a small design change into your workspace or workflows, such as:

Decluttering your inbox or desk so you can access key communications or documents more quickly.

Scheduling meetings for 45 minutes instead of 60 so you have time to debrief and prepare in between "back-to-back" meetings.

Writing your to-do list in one place (whether in a physical or digital notebook) instead of on multiple sticky notes.

Turning off the sound that alerts you to new email messages so you're not constantly task-switching.

Placing your phone somewhere other than your nightstand before bed so you're not tempted to stay up and scroll aimlessly.

Social: The legal industry thrives on strong relationships at every stage — whether with clients, colleagues, or mentors. Investing time to develop these connections can result in support, guidance, and collaboration opportunities that align with your long-term goals and help you maintain a sustainable pace. However, the kitchen-sink approach of joining every organization, attending every networking event, and reaching out to every contact is a waste of time and leaves you with many surface-level connections.

If your goal is to strengthen your professional network, consider implementing manageable habits intended to build meaningful relationships over time, such as:

Scheduling a recurring time each week to reach out to 1-2 professional contacts, which could be a simple email, a LinkedIn message, or invitation to catch up.

Participating in more focused group activities, such as volunteering for a committee within your firm or a professional organization or attending a small roundtable discussion.

Proactively checking in and seeking guidance from a mentor (formal or informal) every quarter.

Setting aside 15 minutes per week to meaningfully comment on posts or share relevant thought leadership on LinkedIn.

Governance: Arguably the most important pillar of the framework, governance anchors the habits cultivated under the other two pillars to ensure that they are aligned with your overarching goals and values. Your internal governance includes the processes and systems by which you regulate your thoughts and emotions, make intentional decisions, prioritize effectively, and hold yourself accountable. Without robust internal governance to keep you grounded in a high-pressure and fast-paced environment, your efforts risk becoming scattered or misaligned with your goals, leaving you overextended and dissatisfied.

To bolster your internal governance, consider incorporating practices at a regular cadence, such as:

Reflecting on your personal and professional goals.

Breaking down larger objectives into manageable steps.

Celebrating small wins.

Writing down or labeling your thoughts and emotions.

Implementing accountability systems through reminders, progress reviews, or peer check-ins.

By embracing an ESG mindset to foster positive change, attorneys can design a career path that harmonizes ambition with sustainability, ensuring growth that lasts well beyond January.

