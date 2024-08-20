PFAS In U.S. Property Transactions: PFail To Plan, Plan To Fail

Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a category of
several thousand human-made chemicals, have been used for decades
in consumer and industrial applications. As more is learned about
them, including their resistance to degradation and links to human
health concerns, lawmakers and regulators across the country are
taking action to ban their use and to require responsible parties
to clean up properties with contaminated soils and/or
groundwater.
This article, published in
Natural Resources & Environment and authored by
Shipman environmental lawyers Andrew N. Davis and Sarah A.
Kettenmann, explores the evolving requirements related to
investigation, disclosure, remediation, liability and other legal
and regulatory burdens that PFAS contamination can present in
industrial/commercial real property transactions and identifies
risk management strategies that can be deployed to aid buyers,
sellers and lenders/investors to manage potential PFAS-related
liabilities.