Establishing The President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission to coordinate federal conservation efforts and expand outdoor recreation access. The Commission is directed to promote natural resource stewardship, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and support voluntary conservation, while advising the President on restoring public lands, recovering wildlife, and improving water access and quality. It will be chaired by the Secretary of the Interior, with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as Executive Director. Members will include the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Agriculture (USDA), Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), and other Administration officials as designated by the Chair and Executive Director.

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission

