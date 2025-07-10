ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Establishing The President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Establishes the President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission to coordinate federal conservation efforts and expand outdoor recreation access.
United States Environment
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Establishes the President's Make America Beautiful Again Commission to coordinate federal conservation efforts and expand outdoor recreation access. The Commission is directed to promote natural resource stewardship, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and support voluntary conservation, while advising the President on restoring public lands, recovering wildlife, and improving water access and quality. It will be chaired by the Secretary of the Interior, with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as Executive Director. Members will include the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Agriculture (USDA), Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), and other Administration officials as designated by the Chair and Executive Director.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More