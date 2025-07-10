ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Making America Beautiful Again By Improving Our National Parks (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs the Department of the Interior (DOI), in coordination with the Department of Agriculture (USDA), to raise entrance and pass fees for foreign visitors to national parks...
United States Environment
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs the Department of the Interior (DOI), in coordination with the Department of Agriculture (USDA), to raise entrance and pass fees for foreign visitors to national parks while improving affordability and access for U.S. residents. It also mandates action to enhance park infrastructure, address maintenance backlogs, and review existing recreation policies to expand domestic usage and promote underutilized sites. The order also revokes the Presidential Memorandum of January 12, 2017, titled Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Our National Parks, National Forests, and Other Public Lands and Waters.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More