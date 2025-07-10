Making America Beautiful Again By Improving Our National Parks (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of the Interior (DOI), in coordination with the Department of Agriculture (USDA), to raise entrance and pass fees for foreign visitors to national parks while improving affordability and access for U.S. residents. It also mandates action to enhance park infrastructure, address maintenance backlogs, and review existing recreation policies to expand domestic usage and promote underutilized sites. The order also revokes the Presidential Memorandum of January 12, 2017, titled Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Our National Parks, National Forests, and Other Public Lands and Waters.

Trump Executive Order - Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks

