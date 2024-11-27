self

Mintz · Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies

In the latest episode of the Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies Podcast, ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin moderates a forward-looking discussion on what businesses can expect for ESG, clean tech, and energy regulation under the second Trump administration. Jen is joined by Mintz Energy & Sustainability Chair Tom Burton, ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart, Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter, and Member Steven Shparber, who share key insights and practical advice for navigating potential changes.

Our panelists dive into topics such as:

The future of federal support for clean tech and the growing role of state and private sector investment

Expected shifts in SEC climate regulations and state-level disclosure rules

How Trump's EPA may approach deregulation in environmental protection

Anticipated changes at FERC

The evolving landscape of workplace diversity programs and regulatory compliance

Listen to learn more about actionable strategies and perspectives to help your business prepare for what's ahead.

