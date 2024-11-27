ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Mintz On Air - Predictions And Practical Policies (Podcast)

Mintz

Contributor

In the latest episode of the Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies Podcast, ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin moderates a forward-looking discussion on what businesses...
Mintz · Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies

In the latest episode of the Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies Podcast, ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin moderates a forward-looking discussion on what businesses can expect for ESG, clean tech, and energy regulation under the second Trump administration. Jen is joined by Mintz Energy & Sustainability Chair Tom Burton, ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart, Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter, and Member Steven Shparber, who share key insights and practical advice for navigating potential changes.

Our panelists dive into topics such as:

  • The future of federal support for clean tech and the growing role of state and private sector investment
  • Expected shifts in SEC climate regulations and state-level disclosure rules
  • How Trump's EPA may approach deregulation in environmental protection
  • Anticipated changes at FERC
  • The evolving landscape of workplace diversity programs and regulatory compliance

Listen to learn more about actionable strategies and perspectives to help your business prepare for what's ahead.

