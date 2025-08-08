EPA Contemplating Purported Termination Of All $7 Billion In Solar For All Grants

Key Takeaways

EPA is reportedly drafting termination letters purporting to cancel all 60 awards—totaling $7 billion—made under the Inflation Reduction Act's Solar for All program.

The threatened terminations are the latest example of the Trump administration's broader efforts to claw back climate and infrastructure funding appropriated by Congress.

If finalized, the terminations would almost certainly prompt swift litigation challenging EPA's action as contrary to the awards' terms and conditions, federal regulations and statutes, and the U.S. Constitution.



According to recent reporting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") is currently drafting grant termination letters purporting to cancel all 60 grants—totaling a combined $7 billion—awarded under the Solar for All ("SFA") program. SFA is part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund ("GGRF"), a $27 billion program created by Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"). The $7 billion in SFA funds were awarded to 60 recipients (including states, municipalities, non-profit organizations, and federally recognized tribes) following a grant competition in 2024. Those recipients, in turn, are deploying the funds to assist approximately 900,000 low-income and disadvantaged households install rooftop or community-scale solar power systems, which are projected to lower participating families' utility bills by more than $350 million annually.



The EPA's purported basis for terminating the awards is not yet known. The termination letters could be sent by the end of this week.



This latest move is part of a larger series of efforts by the administration to claw back IRA and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds appropriated by Congress and, in many cases, already obligated under binding contracts. Shortly after President Trump's inauguration, EPA attempted to terminate $20 billion in awards made pursuant to the two other GGRF programs, the National Clean Investment Fund ("NCIF") and Clean Communities Investment Accelerator ("CCIA"). Award recipients under those programs quickly challenged the legality of those terminations and obtained a preliminary injunction from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia halting EPA's efforts. EPA subsequently appealed that decision, and the case is pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. (Foley Hoag represents Power Forward Communities, Inc., the recipient of $2 billion in NCIF funding, in that litigation.)



Until today, however, SFA recipients had largely avoided EPA's termination efforts. While EPA temporarily froze the SFA grants earlier this year, the agency later unfroze the funds, sparing the program from the same termination fate as the NCIF and CCIA programs—at least for a time. Indeed, lawyers for EPA expressly highlighted the fact that it had not terminated any SFA awards during the litigation regarding the NCIF and CCIA awards. This recent news represents a considerable escalation on EPA's part.



EPA's termination efforts are likely to invite strong legal challenges, including on many of the same grounds currently being litigated in the cases brought by NCIF and CCIA recipients. Although the reason EPA may give for terminating the SFA awards is unclear, the awards' terms and conditions and federal regulations limit the bases for termination. Under many, if not all, of the awards, EPA may only terminate an award "when the noncompliance with the terms and conditions is substantial such that effective performance of the Assistance Agreement is Materially Impaired or there is adequate evidence of Waste, Fraud, or Abuse, or material misrepresentation of eligibility status." And federal regulations provide that an agency may terminate an award only "pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Federal award." Further, wholesale termination of the SFA program for reasons not provided by either law or contract may prompt a variety of statutory and constitutional claims.



Our team is closely tracking these developments and is available to assist entities with SFA grants facing potential termination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.