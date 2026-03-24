ERCOT’s Proposed “Batch Zero” Process: What Developers Of Large Loads Need To Know

In a step toward implementing a cluster or “batch” process for studying large load interconnections, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) published new details on how it is planning to transition to that process, beginning with a “Batch Zero.”

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In a step toward implementing a cluster or “batch” process for studying large load interconnections, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) published new details on how it is planning to transition to that process, beginning with a “Batch Zero.” The draft planning guide document titled “Batch Zero Process for Large Load Interconnections,” if adopted and implemented, would materially alter the requirements for developers of large electric loads such as hyperscale data centers, advanced manufacturing plants, and other high-demand facilities, and would allow ERCOT to evaluate multiple projects simultaneously, likely improving efficiency and reducing delays from the current sequential assessment process.



The proposed Batch Zero Process in Planning Guide Revision Request (PGRR) 145, posted on March 4, 2026, introduces a transitional study process that would replace most elements of the existing Large Load Interconnection Study (LLIS) process with a coordinated, system-wide study and transmission capacity allocation approach. Developers seeking to connect loads over 75 MW, or to substantially modify existing facilities, would face new eligibility criteria, stricter project maturity requirements, and potentially more competitive access to available transmission capacity.



ERCOT’s aim is to bring large load interconnections into a cluster study process to reduce delays and uncertainty and increase efficiency, transparency, and fairness. For developers of large electric loads, it is both an opportunity to secure capacity in a coordinated, transparent manner and a challenge given the heightened entry requirements and increase in competition. But developers who can meet ERCOT’s maturity and commitment criteria stand to benefit from early transmission capacity allocations on an increasingly congested grid.

What is “Batch Zero”?

ERCOT is addressing challenges created by an influx of large load interconnection requests in recent years. Under the existing LLIS process, each Transmission Service Provider (TSP) conducts an individual study, often requiring restudy when nearby projects change, and then ERCOT would review each request in isolation. This approach has contributed to backlogs, repeated restudies, coordination gaps across TSPs, and delays and uncertainty for interconnecting entities. The Batch Zero proposal is intended to be a one-time, transitional step toward a permanent, recurring batch study process, similar to “cluster” studies for generation in other markets, which would allow ERCOT to allocate transmission capacity and plan system upgrades in a more coordinated way.

PGRR 145 divides pending projects into three buckets:

Base Load : Projects that are already energized or sufficiently mature, with completed studies and equipment procurement, and not subject to further study.



: Projects that are already energized or sufficiently mature, with completed studies and equipment procurement, and not subject to further study. Studied Load : Projects meeting certain maturity criteria but requiring reliability assessment and capacity allocation.



: Projects meeting certain maturity criteria but requiring reliability assessment and capacity allocation. Excluded/Future Batch: Projects not meeting “Batch Zero” eligibility criteria that must await a future batch study process.

Eligibility for the Batch Zero study depends on a mix of maturity and commitment criteria that ERCOT would apply before including a project in the initial study. And project developers would need to act by these dates:

By July 15, 2026 : Developers must submit full project information, including technical models, a commissioning plan, attestations, and in some cases application fees, through their TSP or Distribution Service Provider ( DSP ).



: Developers must submit full project information, including technical models, a commissioning plan, attestations, and in some cases application fees, through their TSP or Distribution Service Provider ( ). By January 29, 2027 : ERCOT would delivers the “Batch Zero Interconnection Study” results, showing capacity allocations per year for 2028-2032, and proposed transmission improvements and costs.



: ERCOT would delivers the “Batch Zero Interconnection Study” results, showing capacity allocations per year for 2028-2032, and proposed transmission improvements and costs. By March 1, 2027 : Interconnecting Large Load Entities ( ILLE s) must execute interconnection agreements and meet detailed financial security and site-control standards to confirm their capacity allocation.



: Interconnecting Large Load Entities ( s) must execute interconnection agreements and meet detailed financial security and site-control standards to confirm their capacity allocation. By June 1, 2027: ERCOT would complete the “Batch Zero Refinement Study” and submit a final transmission plan including cost estimates for ERCOT Regional Planning Group review.

Key Requirements and Implications for Developers

The Batch Zero proposal adds many significant front-end obligations for prospective ILLEs, including:

Site Control : The ILLE must have a lease or deed for property sufficient for its planned facilities.



: The ILLE must have a lease or deed for property sufficient for its planned facilities. Disclosure : The ILLE must identify any substantially similar interconnection request(s) that it is pursuing in ERCOT or elsewhere.



: The ILLE must identify any substantially similar interconnection request(s) that it is pursuing in ERCOT or elsewhere. Design & Permitting Progress Reports : The ILLE must provide attestations regarding engineering services and non-ministerial regulatory approvals.



: The ILLE must provide attestations regarding engineering services and non-ministerial regulatory approvals. Financial Commitment: The ILLE must post financial security with the Interconnecting DSP or the Interconnecting TSP of $100,000/MW of the requested peak demand for new interconnection requests or of the incremental increase in the peak demand for expanded interconnection requests. The ILLE must also pay an interconnection fee of $100,000/MW of contracted peak demand, which is non-refundable. The ILLE must also pay all direct interconnection costs through Contribution In Aid of Construction (CIAC) payments.

These requirements are on top of technical requirements for load modeling, short-circuit analysis, stability screening, and compliance with ERCOT Quarterly Stability Assessment prerequisites, making the overall process more stringent than the existing LLIS process.

PGRR 145 thus has strategic implications for high-demand projects like hyperscale data centers, including:

Increased Competition : In Batch Zero, transmission capacity allocations are tied to a coordinated capacity study, so where capacity is constrained, allocations may be less than requested, potentially affecting how developers choose to scale or phase their projects.



: In Batch Zero, transmission capacity allocations are tied to a coordinated capacity study, so where capacity is constrained, allocations may be less than requested, potentially affecting how developers choose to scale or phase their projects. Acceleration vs. Deferral : Batch Zero’s project maturity criteria are designed to screen out speculative projects, so developers with more advanced timelines may benefit, while those still configuring site plans may be delayed until later batches.



: Batch Zero’s project maturity criteria are designed to screen out speculative projects, so developers with more advanced timelines may benefit, while those still configuring site plans may be delayed until later batches. Greater Upfront Capital Commitments : The required interconnection fees and CIAC obligations under the Batch Zero proposal, combined with its substantial financial security requirements (including for system upgrades), mean higher pre-construction capital exposure that will require developers to secure financing earlier in the project lifecycle.



: The required interconnection fees and CIAC obligations under the Batch Zero proposal, combined with its substantial financial security requirements (including for system upgrades), mean higher pre-construction capital exposure that will require developers to secure financing earlier in the project lifecycle. Increased Transparency : ERCOT would require disclosure of similar interconnection requests that could alter project demand, meaning that multi-site developers would need to coordinate carefully to avoid misaligned disclosures.



: ERCOT would require disclosure of similar interconnection requests that could alter project demand, meaning that multi-site developers would need to coordinate carefully to avoid misaligned disclosures. Risk of Withdrawal and Reallocation: Failure to meet milestones or energize according to the required schedule could trigger reallocation of capacity to other projects, accompanied by partial loss of posted security.

The Foley energy regulatory team will continue to track developments in this area and welcomes questions on these issues.

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