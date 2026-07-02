Quantum Is Coming – Is Your Data Ready? What The New Quantum Executive Orders Mean For Your Business

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On June 22, 2026, President Trump signed two Executive Orders on quantum technology, representing the most significant federal action on quantum technology in years. Together they present a two-prong federal strategy: (i) accelerate the development of quantum computing in both government and the private sector; and (ii) hardening U.S. systems against the security threats the technology presents.

What is quantum computing?

A quantum computer is different than a classical computer. Whereas classical computers store and process data as binary “bits” (each one representing either a one or a zero), quantum computers use “qubits” that can represent both a 0 and 1 simultaneously (known as superposition). This allows quantum computers to make calculations that would be difficult or impossible on a classical computer. This also means that when sufficiently powerful quantum computers arrive, they will be capable of breaking the encryption standards that currently protect every sensitive digital transaction, communication, and data storage that businesses rely on. To learn more about where quantum technology is heading, follow our Beyond The Binary Series.

What do the two EO’s do?

The first EO establishes a national framework for the development of the first-ever quantum computer. It directs the Secretaries of Commerce, Energy, and Defense to develop plans to deploy quantum-enabled sensors and networks within five years, updates the National Quantum Strategy, calls for expanding domestic supply chains and manufacturing for quantum computers, and calls for building a quantum workforce through to be created National Quantum Workforce Development Institutes. The EO also directs federal agencies to identify deregulatory opportunities to remove market hurdles for commercial quantum deployment.

The second EO focuses on the urgent need for the government and industry to migrate to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). PQC refers to a new generation of encryption algorithms designed to withstand attacks from both classical and quantum computers. While today has most widely used encryption standards utilize mathematical problems that are difficult for classical computers to solve, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could crack those encryption algorithms with ease. PQC algorithms are built on different mathematical foundations that would be resistant to quantum-enabled attacks. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has spent a decade evaluating candidate PQC algorithms and published its first set of PQC standards in 2024. The recent EO accelerates adoption of these standards, directing federal agencies and contractors to migrate their high-value systems to NIST-approved PQC algorithms by 2030-2031.

Why do these new Executive Orders matter to your business?

First, the federal government’s focus on promoting innovation in the quantum space means new opportunities and advantages may soon open in the market, including around patent strategy and its impact on AI.

Second, the most urgent threat the second EO addresses is one known as “harvest now, decrypt later” – a technique adversaries use to collect and store large volumes of encrypted data today, while it remains unreadable, and decrypt it retroactively once quantum computing power matures. The implication for business is that the clock on protecting current data started to run before quantum computers even existed, making migration to PQC a present-day business and legal risk.

All businesses should act now to:

Begin a cryptographic inventory to identify where vulnerable algorithms are used, and ensure new systems are cryptographically agile so they can be replaced without major design.

Develop a PQC migration roadmap, especially for systems that retain sensitive data.

Monitor procurement requirements from governmental agencies for federal contractors.

Evaluate third-party vendors’ PQC preparedness as part of security and AI diligence.

Incorporate quantum-related cryptographic risks into broader governance and risk management frameworks.

How should companies approach PQC planning?

Planning for post-quantum cryptography is not simply a matter of selecting any NIST-approved algorithm and turning it on. Different PQC solutions are appropriate depending on the types of data a company holds, how long that data must remain confidential, and how that data is processed, stored, and transmitted across systems and borders.

Many large institutions are aggressively building internal teams dedicated to cryptography and quantum readiness. Most companies, however, will not have the resources to develop this expertise in-house and will instead need to rely on external vendors. PQC can be implemented in multiple ways using various NIST-approved methodologies and data encryption paradigms, including for key establishment, digital signatures, data in transit, and data at rest. Each approach involves tradeoffs in terms of performance, interoperability, compliance obligations, and the long-term assumptions underpinning security.

Given this landscape, it is critical that companies consult with specialists when developing a PQC plan. Organizations should work with cryptography and security experts to assess the categories of data they handle – including personal information, health data, trade secrets, defense-related information, and other regulated data – as well as the retention periods and confidentiality expectations associated with that data. This assessment should inform the selection of vendors and encryption paradigms suited to the company’s operational needs and risk profile, rather than relying on generic or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Companies should also perform a structured evaluation of PQC vendors. This evaluation should consider not only whether the vendor’s solutions align with NIST-approved standards, but also how well those solutions integrate with existing infrastructure, whether they permit cryptographic agility, whether the vendor is transparent about its implementation choices, and whether the solution supports compliance with applicable regulatory regimes and contractual commitments.

PQC and intellectual property strategy

In parallel, companies investing in PQC technologies should recognize that these Executive Orders are accelerating the race to deliver more efficient and differentiated PQC services. Many competitors will be working on similar technical problems, including algorithmic optimization, performance improvements, latency reduction, key management, and integration of PQC into cloud environments and AI-driven systems. As a result, intellectual property strategy – and particularly patent strategy – should be expedited and aligned with technical development.

Companies that are developing PQC solutions, integration frameworks, or tools should promptly assess which innovations are suitable for patent protection, which are better preserved as trade secrets, and how these rights support broader business objectives such as licensing, strategic partnerships, and market differentiation. Early and thoughtful filing strategies can be critical in a crowded and rapidly evolving space and may significantly affect a company’s ability to protect its investments and to leverage its PQC capabilities commercially.

Looking ahead

By integrating PQC vendor selection with a tailored technical plan and an accelerated intellectual property strategy, companies can position themselves to be both quantum-resilient and competitively advantaged as post-quantum cryptographic standards and markets mature. The quantum transition is not a distant concern – it is a present-day imperative. Companies that begin planning now, with the right advisors and the right strategy, will be best positioned to protect their data, their innovations, and their competitive standing in the years ahead

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.