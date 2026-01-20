Alternative Power Plays: Controlling The Energy Narrative (Podcast)

The energy industry can be doing all the right things, but what is that good effort worth publicly if no one knows about it? Or worse, if they have the wrong perception...

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

Article Insights

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

The energy industry can be doing all the right things, but what is that good effort worth publicly if no one knows about it? Or worse, if they have the wrong perception of reality? Without controlling the narrative, public and private sentiment can get out of hand fairly quickly. And that's why firms like Echo Communications exist.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's John Povilaitis welcomes Chris Moyer, President of Echo Communications Advisors. Chris has nearly 20 years of experience advising U.S. Senators, presidential campaigns, and advocacy organizations on how to influence public narratives and policy outcomes. That includes helping shape legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and securing billions in clean energy funding.

During the conversation, Chris shares some of the risks and opportunities that energy companies face in the year (and years) ahead, what type of messaging can resonate in our hyper polarized world, and what changes those in Washington, D.C., should make to the narrative on renewables.

To learn more about Echo Communications, visit: https://echocomms.com/



To learn more about Chris Moyer, visit: https://echocomms.com/staff/chris-moyer/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.