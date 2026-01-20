House Subcommittee Will Hold Legislative Hearing On January 22 To Discuss Modernizing TSCA

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will hold a legislative hearing on January 22, 2026, entitled "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America's Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing." According to the House Energy and Commerce Committee's January 15, 2026, press release, since the Committee's "first hearing of this Congress, our Committee has been working to modernize the Toxic Substances Control Act" (TSCA). The press release states that "[t]argeted and measured reforms will increase accountability, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and safeguard the health and safety of our communities. The legislation we'll be discussing in this hearing would support these goals and help to ensure TSCA processes are working effectively to evaluate chemical safety and support American innovation." The hearing will focus on a discussion draft of legislation to modernize TSCA.

