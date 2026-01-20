ARTICLE
20 January 2026

House Subcommittee Will Hold Legislative Hearing On January 22 To Discuss Modernizing TSCA

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will hold a legislative hearing on January 22, 2026, entitled "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Finance and Banking topic(s)

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will hold a legislative hearing on January 22, 2026, entitled "Chemicals in Commerce: Legislative Proposal to Modernize America's Chemical Safety Law, Strengthen Critical Supply Chains, and Grow Domestic Manufacturing." According to the House Energy and Commerce Committee's January 15, 2026, press release, since the Committee's "first hearing of this Congress, our Committee has been working to modernize the Toxic Substances Control Act" (TSCA). The press release states that "[t]argeted and measured reforms will increase accountability, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and safeguard the health and safety of our communities. The legislation we'll be discussing in this hearing would support these goals and help to ensure TSCA processes are working effectively to evaluate chemical safety and support American innovation." The hearing will focus on a discussion draft of legislation to modernize TSCA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More