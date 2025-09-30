NYC Climate Week Roundtable Panel Discussion And Happy Hour

In partnership with Hydro Québec and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy, our Public Policy and Law practice group hosted a set of dynamic discussions during NYC Climate Week 2025.

Industry and policy leaders discussed how major energy projects are advancing to meet rising demand and accelerating progress toward climate goals. Conversations explored recent changes to federal clean energy incentives, the impact of those changes on projects dealing with climate and sustainability, and how to navigate changes in sustainable investing metrics.

If you'd like to view a recording of the below conversations, please click on the links below:

Opening remarks with Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01) and Representative Maxine Dexter (D-OR-03), moderated by David Skillman, watch here.

A conversation with Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), moderated by David Skillman, watch here.

Capital Markets and Material Risk Disclosures a conversation with Robert Eccles (University of Oxford), Elizabeth Seeger (ISSB), and Peter Cashion (CalPERS), moderated by Dan Crowley, watch here.

