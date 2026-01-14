ECHA Survey On Nanomaterials Used As Or Integrated Into Flame Retardants Open Until January 31, 2026

As part of the activities of the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has commissioned a study on "Nanomaterials used as or integrated into flame retardants." According to EUON, the study aims to collect and review scientific and market information on nanomaterials used as or integrated into flame retardants in consumer and professional products. EUON states that the objective is to assess their performance, potential health and environmental risks, regulatory relevance, and their role in circular economy strategies. The study includes desk-based research, as well as outreach to key stakeholders across the EU and internationally through interviews and questionnaires. Innovamol Srl is carrying out the study and seeks relevant information and insights to inform its analysis. EUON states that participation is entirely voluntary, and participants may choose to decline or limit involvement at any time. EUON notes that:

The study is not related to any regulatory compliance or enforcement action, and responses will not be used for regulatory decision-making;

All information provided will be treated confidentially in accordance with the provisions of the contract. It will be used exclusively for the purposes of the study and will not be shared with third parties without consent; and

Personal data will be processed solely for the implementation of the contract, in line with ECHA's privacy policies and the relevant privacy statement for stakeholder engagement.

