Three CCS Bills Prefiled For 2026 Louisiana Regular Session

Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson filed three CCS bills on January 12, which was the first day to prefile legislation for the Louisiana legislature's 2026 Regular Session. Here's a brief description of each:

HB 5 Authorizes parish governing authorities and citizens to determine whether Class VI injection wells, carbon dioxide sequestration, and carbon dioxide pipelines may be permitted within a parish.

HB 6 Authorizes the governing authority of Rapides Parish to determine whether carbon dioxide sequestration and pipelines transporting carbon dioxide may be permitted within the parish

HB 7 Enacts the Louisiana Landowners Protection Act, which repeals the CCS unitization statute and removes expropriation authority for CCS projects and carbon dioxide pipelines.

The Louisiana legislative regular session for 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 9.

