ARTICLE
16 January 2026

Three CCS Bills Prefiled For 2026 Louisiana Regular Session

LL
Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Liskow & Lewis logo
Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Explore Firm Details
Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson filed three CCS bills on January 12, which was the first day to prefile legislation for the Louisiana legislature's 2026 Regular Session. Here's a brief description of each...
United States Louisiana Energy and Natural Resources
Neil Abramson and Jeff Lieberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Neil Abramson’s articles from Liskow & Lewis are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
Liskow & Lewis are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson filed three CCS bills on January 12, which was the first day to prefile legislation for the Louisiana legislature's 2026 Regular Session. Here's a brief description of each:

  • HB 5 Authorizes parish governing authorities and citizens to determine whether Class VI injection wells, carbon dioxide sequestration, and carbon dioxide pipelines may be permitted within a parish.
  • HB 6 Authorizes the governing authority of Rapides Parish to determine whether carbon dioxide sequestration and pipelines transporting carbon dioxide may be permitted within the parish
  • HB 7 Enacts the Louisiana Landowners Protection Act, which repeals the CCS unitization statute and removes expropriation authority for CCS projects and carbon dioxide pipelines.

The Louisiana legislative regular session for 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 9.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Neil Abramson
Neil Abramson
Photo of Jeff Lieberman
Jeff Lieberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More