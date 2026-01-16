EPPA Will Hold February Webinar On "Shaping The ETS/CBAM Reforms: Strategic Insights For Energy-Intensive Industries"

On February 10, 2026, EPPA, a Brussels-based regulatory and public affairs consultancy, will hold a webinar on "Shaping the ETS/CBAM Reforms: Strategic Insights for Energy-Intensive industries." According to EPPA, as of 2026, both the European Union (EU) Emissions Trading System (ETS) Directive and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) Regulation will undergo significant design changes that will reshape the operating landscape for Europe's energy-intensive industries. EPPA states that key elements such as export compensation, CBAM scope extensions, the progressive phase-out of free ETS allowances, indirect cost compensation, and carbon removal recognition will directly influence competitiveness, investment decisions, and long-term decarbonization pathways. In parallel, EPPA expects the upcoming EU 2040 climate target to introduce new regulatory expectations and opportunities for industrial sectors.

During the 90-minute webinar, EPPA experts will provide:

A clear overview of the 2026 ETS and CBAM reforms;

Impact assessments for energy-intensive sectors, including chemicals, metals, cement, energy, mobility, and manufacturing;

Strategic guidance for compliance, risk mitigation, and market positioning; and

Practical recommendations for evidence-based advocacy and engagement with EU policymakers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.