JONES DAY TALKS®: Real Assets Roundup: Episode 3 – One Big Beautiful Bill (OB3) (Podcast)

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (or OB3) is overhauling policy for tax, real estate, energy and infrastructure investment. It brings changes to energy tax credits, on-shoring incentives, and real asset financing, creating new risks and opportunities for investors and developers.

In this "breaking news" edition of Jones Day's "Real Assets Roundup" program, Jones Day partners Brian Sedlak, Sean Jackowitz, James Kinnebrew and Colleen Laduzinski talk about what to expect as a result of the OB3.

