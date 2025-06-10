Alternative Power Plays: The Story Behind The U.S.'s Largest Underground Electrical Substation (Podcast)

What goes into building the largest underground electrical substation in the U.S., and why is the project so important? To answer this question, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and Brattle's Metin Celebi sat down with Maija Benjamins, Director of Strategic Project Development at Eversource. Eversource is New England's largest energy delivery company, serving 4.4 million electric and natural gas customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. At Eversource, Maija plays a key role in shaping the future of energy, leading the planning, engineering, and execution of major strategic projects, including the Kendall Square Substation project.

During the conversation, Maija talks about why the collaboration between Eversource and the City of Cambridge was so critical to its successful approval, how Eversource will adapt to the increase in electrical demand for vehicles, and the role Eversource plays in supporting Massachusetts' clean energy goals. Our hosts also get into Maija's experience as a woman in STEM as she shares her advice for fellow women in the energy field.

To learn more about Eversource visit: https://www.eversource.com/content/residential

To learn more about Maija Benjamins, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maija-benjamins-64352693

