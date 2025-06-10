ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Alternative Power Plays: The Story Behind The U.S.'s Largest Underground Electrical Substation (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
What goes into building the largest underground electrical substation in the U.S., and why is the project so important?
United States Connecticut Massachusetts New Hampshire Energy and Natural Resources
Alan M. Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

What goes into building the largest underground electrical substation in the U.S., and why is the project so important? To answer this question, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and Brattle's Metin Celebi sat down with Maija Benjamins, Director of Strategic Project Development at Eversource. Eversource is New England's largest energy delivery company, serving 4.4 million electric and natural gas customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. At Eversource, Maija plays a key role in shaping the future of energy, leading the planning, engineering, and execution of major strategic projects, including the Kendall Square Substation project.

During the conversation, Maija talks about why the collaboration between Eversource and the City of Cambridge was so critical to its successful approval, how Eversource will adapt to the increase in electrical demand for vehicles, and the role Eversource plays in supporting Massachusetts' clean energy goals. Our hosts also get into Maija's experience as a woman in STEM as she shares her advice for fellow women in the energy field.

To learn more about Eversource visit: https://www.eversource.com/content/residential

To learn more about Maija Benjamins, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maija-benjamins-64352693

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alan M. Seltzer
Alan M. Seltzer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More