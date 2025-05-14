Rescission Of Useless Water Pressure Standards (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Secretary of Energy to rescind or amend specific appliance efficiency regulations, suspend enforcement of those provisions and related statutory standards. It also instructs the Secretary and the Director of Legislative Affairs to submit recommendations within 60 days for Congress to repeal the Energy Policy Act of 1992.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Rescission of Useless Water Pressure Standards

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.