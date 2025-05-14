ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Rescission Of Useless Water Pressure Standards (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Directs the Secretary of Energy to rescind or amend specific appliance efficiency regulations, suspend enforcement of those provisions and related statutory standards. It also instructs the Secretary and the Director of Legislative Affairs to submit recommendations within 60 days for Congress to repeal the Energy Policy Act of 1992.

