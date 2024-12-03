Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — December 2024

Upcoming Events: December 2024
MIT Climate & Energy Prize (CEP) Kickoff
For: students or postdocs seeking $100k+ in non-dilutive prize money, mentorship, exclusive access to AI tools developed by the MIT entrepreneurship center, bootcamps, and more.
Earlybird deadline: December 2, 2024
Final deadline: January 10, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>
MaRS Climate Impact
December 3 - 4, 2024
Toronto, ON
More Info >>
Cleantech Open Northeast's Direct Air Capture Academy FINALE
December 10, 2024
Somerville, MA
More Info >>
Dynamo Holiday Happy Hour
December 12, 2024
Portsmouth, NH
More Info >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.