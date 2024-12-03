ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — December 2024

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore Firm Details
For: students or postdocs seeking $100k+ in non-dilutive prize money, mentorship, exclusive access to AI tools developed by the MIT entrepreneurship center...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Upcoming Events: December 2024

MIT Climate & Energy Prize (CEP) Kickoff

For: students or postdocs seeking $100k+ in non-dilutive prize money, mentorship, exclusive access to AI tools developed by the MIT entrepreneurship center, bootcamps, and more.

Earlybird deadline: December 2, 2024
Final deadline: January 10, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

MaRS Climate Impact

December 3 - 4, 2024
Toronto, ON
More Info >>

Cleantech Open Northeast's Direct Air Capture Academy FINALE

December 10, 2024
Somerville, MA
More Info >>

Dynamo Holiday Happy Hour

December 12, 2024
Portsmouth, NH
More Info >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Energy Law and Electricity Regulation
Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More