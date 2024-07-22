ARTICLE
Conservation Issues At The 2024 RNC (Video)

What was the momentum for conservation issues at the 2024 Republican National Convention? Chris Barnard of the American Conservation Coalition talks with Frank Maisano...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
What was the momentum for conservation issues at the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Chris Barnard of the American Conservation Coalition talks with Frank Maisano, senior principal in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, on the RNC convention floor.

Transcript:
Well, it means that conservatives are at the table. It means that we are willing to show leadership on environmental and climate issues again. It means that we're willing to stand up for reliable, affordable, clean, American-made energy, and that's the way that we solve our energy and environmental problems. That's the way that we compete with China. That's the way that we make America wealthy. So, just incredibly excited to be here in Milwaukee and to be at the Convention. I'm also on the RNC Youth Advisory Council, and I know this is something young people care about. And so we need to have a message that is optimistic, that is forward-looking, and that is ambitious, and I think that's what we're doing.

Frank Maisano
