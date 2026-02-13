ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: What Are The Major Employment Law Updates For 2026? (With Abad Lopez)

From shifting NLRB standards and the fallout from the FTC's stalled noncompete rule to a growing patchwork of state pay transparency laws, the compliance landscape is getting more complex by the month.

Abad Lopez shares the developments that matter most right now and what employers should be reviewing before they turn into problems.

