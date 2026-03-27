Fewer OSHA Inspections Causing Alarm

A group of Democratic US senators sent a letter to the Department of Labor expressing alarm over a significant drop in workplace safety enforcement under the Trump administration in 2025. In the letter, the senators criticized proposed cuts to OSHA's budget, efforts to roll back safety regulations, and a sharp decline in inspections and penalties.

The senators requested answers from the Department of Labor regarding its plans for workplace safety, citing that a low likelihood of substantial fines can reduce employers' incentives to comply with workplace safety standards designed to protect American workers. OSHA head David Keeling responded that the agency aims to fill 180 vacant inspector positions, noting that OSHA lost more than 180 inspectors from September 2024 to September 2025. OSHA leaders have also emphasized a more "balanced approach" that pairs enforcement with collaboration and compliance assistance for businesses.

As OSHA recalibrates its approach, employers will need to stay attentive to evolving enforcement strategies while continuing to prioritize workplace safety compliance.

According to OSHA statistics comparing the months of April through September 2025 with the same period in 2024, the agency reduced workplace inspections by 20 percent," according to the letter. "Those statistics also show a 42 percent decrease in the number of 'willful violations' found during inspections by OSHA during the months of April-September of 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. A third party's independent analysis of OSHA enforcements actions during the first nine months of the Trump Administration found that the agency had brought 35 percent fewer cases than the same period in previous administrations. It also found that OSHA imposed just $94 million in penalties—47% lower than the first nine months of the last 17 years. ehsleaders.org/...

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