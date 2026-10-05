Policy Week In Review – September 18, 2026

At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

House Passes Legislation Banning Child Predators from Union Leadership Roles

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation titled, “Ending Predator Access to Union Power Act,” sponsored by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), that would amend the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act to bar individuals who have been convicted of a sex offense against a minor from serving in leadership positions for a labor organization for 13 years after the conviction. Read here for Chair Walberg’s (R-MI) Floor remarks.

House Subcommittee Holds Oversight Hearing on Union Leadership Political Activities

On Tuesday, Chair Rick Allen (R-GA) of the U.S. House Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions Subcommittee held a hearing titled, “Out of Touch: When Union Politics Leave Workers Behind.” The hearing examined whether union leaders are advancing political agendas that many of their rank-and-file members do not share. Read here for Chair Allen’s opening remarks and here for a recap of the hearing.

ICYMI: U.S. DOL’s Wage and Hour Division Issues New Opinion Letters

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently announced three new opinion letters, as listed below, to provide compliance assistance to the regulated community regarding the application of the Fair Labor Standards Act to specific workplace situations.