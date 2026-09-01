Forced Labor: From Labor Risk To Business Risk

International trade policies now link labor rights with market access and supply chain continuity, transforming labor compliance from an internal HR matter into a critical business risk.

Article Insights

Javier Canseco-Malloy’s articles from EC Rubio are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States EC Rubio are most popular: within Employment and HR, Corporate/Commercial Law and Environment topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare industries

Why companies should review and document labor compliance across their operations, contractors, and supply chains.

For many years, labor compliance was primarily viewed as an internal Human Resources and Legal matter. Non-compliance could result in labor inspections, employment claims, or administrative penalties. That landscape has changed.

Today, international trade policies increasingly link respect for labor rights with market access, supply chain continuity, and business relationships with customers, investors, and strategic partners.

Recent actions taken by the United States to restrict products associated with forced labor reflect a global trend that companies can no longer afford to ignore:

A labor practice can become a business risk.

And that risk does not necessarily originate within a company’s own operations.

It may arise from a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or any participant in the supply chain involved in the manufacturing, processing, or delivery of products and services.

Labor compliance no longer ends at the company’s gates.

Companies are increasingly expected to understand and oversee how third parties within their value chains operate.

Multinational customers, investors, regulators, and corporate headquarters now expect organizations to implement effective due diligence and monitoring processes regarding labor-related risks throughout their supply chains.

As a result, labor compliance has become an important component of broader risk management, sustainability, and corporate governance strategies.

The new risk: commercial, operational, and reputational consequences.

The United States maintains legal mechanisms that allow authorities to restrict the importation of goods produced wholly or in part through forced labor.

Growing enforcement efforts demonstrate that non-compliance is no longer solely a labor issue.

Companies may face:

Import restrictions and shipment detentions.

Supply chain disruptions.

Increased compliance and investigation costs.

Loss of business opportunities.

Reputational risks with customers, investors, and business partners.

Enhanced audits and compliance reviews by multinational clients.

For companies engaged in international trade or global supply chains, the potential impact can be substantial.

Compliance is no longer enough. Companies must be able to prove it.

One of the greatest challenges arises when a regulator, customer, auditor, or corporate headquarters requests proof of compliance.

At that point, simply stating that the company complies is no longer sufficient.

The real question becomes:

Can you demonstrate it?

n effective compliance program must generate objective, verifiable, and documented evidence.

Internal policies, risk assessments, audits, whistleblower mechanisms, third-party controls, corrective actions, and training programs all play a critical role in demonstrating compliance.

Because in today’s business environment, there is a significant difference between being compliant and being able to prove compliance.

The review must extend to contractors and suppliers.

Organizations are no longer assessed solely based on their own practices.

Customers and business partners increasingly require information regarding the labor compliance practices of suppliers, contractors, and other key third parties.

For that reason, a modern forced labor prevention program should adopt a risk-based approach that enables companies to identify, assess, document, and monitor third-party risks throughout their supply chains.

A preventive approach

Companies involved in international trade or integrated into global supply chains should periodically evaluate whether they have adequate mechanisms to identify, prevent, mitigate, and document potential forced labor risks within their own operations and across their third-party relationships.

At EC Rubio, we develop labor compliance programs and conduct comprehensive compliance reviews of companies, contractors, and suppliers, including risk assessments, audits, due diligence processes, documentation reviews, and remediation plans.

In today’s compliance environment, doing the right thing is essential. Being able to prove it may be equally important.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.