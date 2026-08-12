Pennsylvania Mandates Human Trafficking Awareness Training For Certain Hospitality Workers

Pennsylvania recently joined a growing number of states requiring anti-human-trafficking training by hospitality employers.

On July 20, 2026, Governor Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1286, expanding Pennsylvania’s anti-human-trafficking law by requiring human-trafficking awareness training for certain hospitality industry employees and contractors. The legislation amends Pennsylvania’s existing National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act, which requires certain establishments to post notices displaying human trafficking hotline information in locations where both employees and the public can readily view them. The law also imposes training, recordkeeping, and compliance obligations on covered establishments.

Key Requirements

The Act’s training requirements apply to public lodging establishments, defined as hotels, motels, inns, and similar entities that offer more than 10 rooms to the public for temporary lodging for a fee. The Act requires training for public lodging employees and public lodging contract workers who have contact with guests or access to guest rooms. The Act extends separate training obligations to short-term rental operators and third-party listing platforms.

Owners, operators, or managers of public lodging establishments must ensure that covered workers complete human trafficking awareness training within 90 days of the Act’s effective date (July 20, 2027), or within 90 days of hire or contract commencement thereafter. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in consultation with statewide hospitality associations, will approve qualifying training programs and publish approved courses on its website.

The required training must address:

the legal definitions of human trafficking and commercial exploitation of children;

identification of individuals at risk of trafficking;

signs of labor and sex trafficking;

reporting responsibilities; and

contact information and reporting procedures for law enforcement.

Covered establishments must maintain records demonstrating completion of the required training. For public lodging establishments and third-party contractors, records must be retained throughout the covered employee’s employment or the covered contract worker’s service relationship, and for one year after that employment or engagement ends. These records must be made available to the Department of Labor and Industry, law enforcement, or applicable licensing authorities upon request.

Enforcement and Penalties

The Act establishes both administrative and criminal penalties for noncompliance. For administrative penalties, the applicable licensing authority will first issue a warning and provide a 90-day opportunity to cure the violation. Failure to cure may result in a monetary penalty of up to $250, followed by penalties of up to $500 and possible suspension of the offender’s license to operate a public lodging establishment or short-term rental. The Act also provides for criminal penalties, ranging from monetary fines for initial violations to misdemeanor liability and enhanced penalties for repeated violations.

Part of a Growing National Trend

The hospitality industry has increasingly become the focus of state anti-human-trafficking legislation, with legislatures reasoning that hotel and lodging employees may be uniquely positioned to recognize and report signs of trafficking activity. In recent years, several states have adopted laws requiring human-trafficking awareness training for public lodging establishments, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Minnesota, and New Jersey.1 Other states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont, have implemented voluntary training programs, reflecting a broad effort to enlist hospitality workers in the identification and reporting of suspected trafficking activity.

In addition, many states have enacted laws requiring hotels and other lodging facilities to post human-trafficking awareness signage containing hotline information and resources for potential victims. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

What Employers Can Do Now

The Act takes effect one year after enactment, on July 20, 2027. Pennsylvania hospitality employers should consult legal counsel if they need assistance in identifying covered employees and contractors, assessing whether existing onboarding and training programs satisfy the Act’s requirements, and establishing procedures for training and recordkeeping. Employers also should review vendor and staffing agreements that may be affected by the new training obligations and monitor guidance from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency regarding approved training programs before the law takes effect.

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