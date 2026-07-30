Not Just OSHA: Understanding The Expanding Web Of Criminal, Civil, And Business Risks From Workplace Accidents

Employers often approach workplace accidents and resulting OSHA citations as discrete regulatory events — managed by safety teams, resolved through settlement or litigation, and ultimately closed.

With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Adam R. Young’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

Employers often approach workplace accidents and resulting OSHA citations as discrete regulatory events — managed by safety teams, resolved through settlement or litigation, and ultimately closed. As many employers come to learn, OSHA inspections and citations frequently serve as the entry point into a much broader and more complex risk landscape—one that can implicate criminal exposure, expand into multiple forms of civil litigation, and create significant business and reputational consequences.

Below is a structured look at how that risk unfolds—and how employers can position themselves to manage it and limit liabilities.

OSHA Citations: The Gateway Issue

At the most basic level, OSHA citations matter for many reasons beyond the monetary penalties, which can be significant. Accepted OSHA citations can create evidence for a tort case, predicates on the record for future repeat and willful violations, “red flags” for third party tracking services, and public relations disasters. Citations can quickly become foundational evidence for other forms of liability, and in serious cases, may trigger criminal enforcement.

Criminal Liability Under the OSH Act

Many employers underestimate the circumstances under which OSHA violations can lead to criminal charges. Under Section 17(e) of the OSH Act, criminal liability may arise where a workplace fatality occurs, the employer violated a specific OSHA standard (not just the General Duty Clause), and the violation was classified as willful and caused the fatality.

The consequences can include up to 6 months imprisonment and fines up to $500,000 for the company and $250,000 for individuals.

Importantly, an entire multinational organization can be publicly impugned, indicted and prosecuted based on the misconduct of one lower-level manager. But prosecution is not limited to the corporate entity. Criminal liability can extend to safety managers, operations managers, and executives.

Despite turnover at federal agencies, OSHA continues to refer Section 17(e) cases and the Department of Justice continues to prosecute them. For an employer to be indicted and ultimately convicted of a violation, the Department of Justice will need to prove to a jury the existence of the willful OSHA violation (and willful mental state by a specific management individual) beyond a reasonable doubt, a higher legal standard than required for OSHA toissue the civil citation.

The Critical Role of “Willful” Violations

The willful classification is the linchpin for USDOL seeking enhanced civil penalties and USDOJ pursuing criminal sanctions.

Though definitions can vary based on jurisdiction and federal courts, OSHA generally defines a willful violation as involving purposeful disregard of a known legal requirement or plain indifference to employee safety, including failure to act on known hazards or communicate safety requirements.

In practice, this means that the government is looking for evidence that management:

Knew of the requirement and hazard;

Failed to act; or

Failed to implement effective safety systems.

Pre-accident hazard analysis and post-incident narratives—documents, emails, training records, and witness testimony—become central to enforcement risk.

Avoiding the Willful Trap

From a compliance standpoint, the most effective defense is a proactive and documented safety program. Key elements include:

Identifying and addressing hazards before an incident;

Implementing a safety and health management system and appropriate safety programs to address identified hazards;

Supervising employees and effectively enforcing safety rules; and

Conducting root cause analyses after incidents and implementing recommendations.

These are not merely “best practices”—they are the factors OSHA and DOJ will examine in determining whether conduct crosses into willful territory. It is critical for employers to manage OSHA inspections deliberately and strategically to avoid willful OSHA citations.

Criminal Exposure Beyond OSHA: “Dishonesty” Offenses

A critical—and often overlooked—risk arises from employers’ conduct during inspections and investigations. Many high-profile prosecutions stem not just from the underlying safety failure—but from attempts to conceal it.

Employers (and individuals) may face separate federal criminal liability for falsifying records, and making false statements to federal investigators. These offenses carry penalties of up to 5 years imprisonment per violation.

There is no requirement for Miranda warnings in OSHA interviews, meaning statements made casually or without counsel may still be used in criminal proceedings. The takeaway is straightforward: inspection management and interview preparation are risk-critical activities. Employers must provide only truthful, non-speculative information.

State Criminal Liability: No Federal Shield

Employers sometimes assume that federal OSHA enforcement preempts state criminal law. That is not the case. Courts have confirmed that state prosecutors may pursue criminal charges based on workplace safety violations, including:

Manslaughter

Reckless conduct

Even murder, in extreme cases

These cases often target both corporate entities and individual executives, particularly where there is evidence of knowing disregard for safety risks.

The “Bermuda Triangle” of Civil Exposure

Beyond criminal enforcement, workplace incidents frequently trigger overlapping civil liabilities—what we often describe as a “Bermuda Triangle” of claims.

Employment Law Exposure

Workplace incidents can intersect with multiple employment statutes, including:

FMLA (leave rights and job protection)

ADA (reasonable accommodation and disability protections)

Whistleblower laws, where employees report safety concerns

Employment retaliation claims—particularly after injuries or safety complaints—present significant risk and are actively investigated by the OSHA whistleblower investigation office.

Workers’ Compensation—And Its Limits

Direct employees of the employer are typically limited to compensation for workplace injuries and illnesses in the workers’ compensation system.

While workers’ compensation systems provide the exclusive remedy for many injury claims, they do not eliminate all exposure.

Employers still face:

Retaliation claims for employees who report injuries

Variability in benefits and procedures across states

Potential spillover into other forms of litigation

Perhaps the most expansive exposure arises from third-party claims, including:

Negligence (failure to train, supervise, or identify hazards)

Breach of contract claims involving contractors

Product liability or equipment modification issues

Indemnity and subrogation claims from insurers

These claims often rely heavily on OSHA findings and underlying incident facts.

The Bottom Line: A Single Incident, Multiple Fronts

What begins as an OSHA inspection can quickly expand into criminal enforcement (federal and state), parallel civil litigation, employment claims, as well as reputational and business consequences.

And in nearly every instance, the OSHA citation—and the facts developed during that process—serve as the central narrative thread across all proceedings. In short: OSHA citations are not an endpoint—they are often the beginning of a much broader exposure profile. Employers that recognize this early are far better positioned to manage risk and avoid escalation across criminal, civil, and business domains.

Employers’ best practices:

Treat OSHA inspections as serious, high-stakes legal events and not brain-storming sessions.

Invest in proactive safety systems that demonstrate diligence and good faith.

Manage incident response carefully, including evidence preservation and root cause analysis.

If applicable, take prompt effective action to correct unsafe conditions, remove unsafe equipment from service, and retrain employees.

Engage in careful communications with caution to preserve privilege and avoid admissions.

Prepare personnel for OSHA interviews and avoid admissions.

Align legal, safety, and business leadership in responding to incidents and citations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.