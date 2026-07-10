When The Fix Makes The Line Longer: A Workplace Lesson From Airport Chaos

The line was exactly what you would expect: long, tense, slow-moving, and full of people trying to figure out where they were supposed to go.

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I was recently in an international customs and security line at the airport on the way home from a business trip. The line was exactly what you would expect: long, tense, slow-moving, and full of people trying to figure out where they were supposed to go.

Lines were merging. Travelers were confused. Some people were following the rules. Others were trying to find a faster path. Everyone could feel the pressure building. In an effort to relieve the backup, airport personnel opened an additional security line.

In theory, that should have helped.

But the new line was not properly staffed. People moved forward, only to get stuck somewhere else. The bottleneck did not disappear. It shifted. For a period of time, the “fix” made the process worse.

Eventually, additional staffing caught up, the remaining functions were covered, and the line began to move. But the interim period was messy. The attempted solution created more confusion before it created relief.

There is a workplace lesson in that.

A Process Is Not a Solution Without Capacity

Employers often face a similar problem when workplace systems are under pressure.

Complaints may be increasing. HR may be overloaded. Managers may be inconsistent. Employees may be burned out. Accommodation requests may be piling up. Performance issues may have gone unaddressed for too long.

Leadership knows something has to change.

So the employer “opens another line.”

It rolls out a new policy. Adds another approval step. Creates a new reporting channel. Announces a new initiative. Tells managers to loop in HR. Implements a new process designed to relieve the pressure.

Those steps may be necessary. But if the new process is not properly staffed, trained, owned, and supported, it may not solve the problem. It may simply move the bottleneck somewhere else.

Where Employment Risk Increases

Employment law risk often grows in the gap between what an employer says it will do and what it actually has the capacity to do.

For example:

A complaint procedure does not help if complaints sit unanswered.

An accommodation process does not help if managers do not recognize accommodation requests.

A performance management policy does not help if supervisors avoid hard conversations and then rush to terminate.

A reporting hotline does not help if no one has the bandwidth to investigate what comes in.

A new approval process does not help if it only delays decisions without improving them.

In those situations, the employer has not reduced risk. It may have created new evidence for the employee: a policy that was not followed, a process that was not completed, or a concern that was escalated but never meaningfully addressed.

Before Opening Another Line, Ask These Questions

1. Where Is the Actual Bottleneck?

It is tempting to assume the problem is the absence of a policy or process. Sometimes it is. But often the real issue is capacity, training, accountability, or decision-making.

If complaints are delayed, the answer may not be another reporting channel. It may be clearer ownership, better tracking, and more HR support.

If accommodation requests are piling up, the answer may not be another form. It may be training managers to recognize requests and respond consistently.

If performance issues are creating risk, the answer may not be a more complicated performance plan. It may be earlier intervention and better documentation.

2. Who Owns the Process?

A process that no one owns will fail under pressure. Employers should be clear about who:

Receives concerns

Decides next steps

Communicates with the employee

Documents the outcome

Ensures follow-up

Without ownership, a process becomes a hallway: people pass through it, but no one is responsible for where it leads.

3. Do We Have the Capacity to Support the Fix?

A new process often creates more work before it creates relief.

Encouraging employees to report concerns may increase complaints.

Training managers to escalate issues may increase HR volume.

Tightening documentation expectations may require more supervisor coaching.

That does not mean the fix is wrong. It means the employer must plan for the surge.

4. Are Managers Trained to Use the Process Correctly?

Many workplace systems fail at the manager level. Managers are often the first to hear complaints, observe performance issues, receive medical information, and communicate decisions. They do not need to be employment lawyers, but they do need to know when to pause, when to escalate, what not to say, and how to document accurately.

A process that managers misunderstand can create more risk than protection.

5. What Should Slow Down During the Transition?

When a workplace system is already under strain, there is pressure to move faster. But some decisions should slow down precisely because the environment is chaotic.

Terminations, denials of accommodation, disciplinary decisions, reductions in force, and responses to complaints should have meaningful review before they are finalized.

A short pause can prevent a long dispute.

The Takeaway: If You Don't Fix the System, You're Just Moving the Problem

The lesson is not that employers should avoid making changes when systems are under pressure. Often, they need to act.

The lesson is that a quick fix is not always a real fix. Opening another line only works if the rest of the system is prepared to support it. The same is true in the workplace.

New policies, processes, and initiatives can be valuable. But only when they are matched with the staffing, training, ownership, and accountability needed to make them work.

Otherwise, the employer has not solved the bottleneck.

It has just moved the line.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.