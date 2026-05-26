LaborSpeak: Emerging Trends In State AI Laws (Video)

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Connecticut has enacted a comprehensive new framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) that will significantly expand employer obligations in the coming years. Connecticut joins a growing patchwork of state AI laws—including measures in Illinois, Colorado, California, New York City, and Texas...
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Connecticut has enacted a comprehensive new framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) that will significantly expand employer obligations in the coming years. Connecticut joins a growing patchwork of state AI laws—including measures in Illinois, Colorado, California, New York City, and Texas—that differ in enforcement, scope, and notice and audit obligations, creating a complex compliance landscape for multi-state employers.
Learn more about the law, related developments in other states, and key considerations for employers.
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