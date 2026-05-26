ARTICLE
26 May 2026

LaborSpeak: Emerging Trends In State AI Laws (Video)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Connecticut has enacted a comprehensive new framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) that will significantly expand employer obligations in the coming years. Connecticut joins a growing patchwork of state AI laws—including measures in Illinois, Colorado, California, New York City, and Texas...
United States Connecticut Employment and HR
Ilana Roberts and Lauren Helen Leyden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management topic(s)

Connecticut has enacted a comprehensive new framework regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) that will significantly expand employer obligations in the coming years. Connecticut joins a growing patchwork of state AI laws—including measures in Illinois, Colorado, California, New York City, and Texas—that differ in enforcement, scope, and notice and audit obligations, creating a complex compliance landscape for multi-state employers.

Learn more about the law, related developments in other states, and key considerations for employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ilana Roberts
Ilana Roberts
Photo of Lauren Helen Leyden
Lauren Helen Leyden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More