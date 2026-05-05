DOL Releases AI Literacy Framework For The U.S. Workforce

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Administration recently issued a framework of principles for workers concerning artificial intelligence (AI) literacy.

Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.

Article Insights

Hall Benefits Law’s articles from Hall Benefits Law are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Administration recently issued a framework of principles for workers concerning artificial intelligence (AI) literacy. The framework emerged because of the White House’s AI Action Plan, which directed the DOL to integrate AI training into federally supported skills initiatives.

The purpose of the guidance is to enhance skill development efforts in the U.S. workforce and educational systems. The target audience is states, workforce boards, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and employers, all of whom are involved in training the workforce.

The DOL framework focuses on five foundational content areas of AI literacy, which include the following:

Understanding basic AI principles, including its capabilities and limitations;

Exploring AI usage and how it can complement human expertise;

Directing AI through the usage of effective and clear prompts;

Assessing AI output for accuracy; and

Using AI responsibly in terms of data security and accountability.

Furthermore, the DOL framework contains seven delivery principles, including:

Enabling experiential learning; Building complementary human skills such as communication, creativity, and problem-solving; Creating pathways for continued learning; Designing for agility; Embedding learning in context; Addressing barriers to AI literacy; and Preparing managers to play a supportive role in AI learning.

The DOL framework imposes no requirements or directives on companies or workers. Still, it provides only a voluntary AI literacy action plan that workplaces and other entities providing work-related training may adopt. The document contains practical considerations for incorporating AI literacy into worker training that differ according to each target audience.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is leading efforts to discourage and even dismantle state laws regulating AI. Although the White House executive order addressing AI does not legally invalidate state laws on the issue, it makes the administration’s position clear.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.