International Employment Law Tracker—May 2026

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In support of its international employment practice, Jackson Lewis is a founding member of L&E Global, a worldwide alliance of independent law firms providing advice and counsel on employment law matters. We are pleased to present you with the May edition of our monthly employment law tracker, compiled by L&E Global.

For inquiries or assistance with your global employment and mobility needs, don't hesitate to contact any member of our International Employment practice group.

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Australia | Harmers Workplace Law

Employers Punished for Failure to Provide Adequate Facilities for Breastfeeding Mothers Returning to Work In a recent judgement of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, the Consulate-General of the United Arab Emirates was ordered to pay an Australian worker almost $205,000 in compensation, penalties, interest and costs for unlawful adverse action taken against a breastfeeding mother returning to the workplace. This case is an important reminder to all employers that the failure to provide facilities for breastfeeding mothers can come at a major financial cost and lead to public and reputationally damaging litigation for employers.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Australia, please contact Michael Harmer (Partner) of Harmers Workplace Lawyers at michael.harmer@Harmers.com.au or visit www.harmers.com.au.

Belgium | Van Olmen & Wynant

Courts Can Strike Down CBAs If They Violate Constitutional Equality and Non-Discrimination Principles In a landmark ruling delivered on March 23, 2026, Belgium's Court of Cassation confirmed that collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), even those elevated to the status of binding law by Royal Decree, can be struck down by courts if they conflict with the constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination. The case arose from trade union elections in which a sector-level CBA effectively barred an entire category of employees from participating. The Court's decision has significant implications for employers, trade unions, and HR professionals across Belgium.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Belgium, please contact Chris Van Olmen (Partner) of Van Olmen & Wynant at chris.van.olmen@vow.be or visit www.vow.be.

Brazil | TozziniFreire

Law No. 15,371/2026 Extends Paternity Leave and Establishes Paternity Pay

New Employer Obligations on Vaccination Awareness and Preventive Health Leave

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Brazil, please contact Gabriela Lima (Partner) of TozziniFreire at glima@tozzinifreire.com.br or visit www.tozzinifreire.com.br.

Canada | Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti

Mitigation Under the Microscope: Court Orders Employee to Produce All Mitigation Records

Divisional Court Reins in Early Dismissals by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal

Vague Medical Note? Not so Fast, Says the HRTO

Ontario Proposes Expansion of WSIB Coverage

Pay Equity Maintenance by Proxy: New Guidance for Public Sector Employers

Ontario Proposes Substantive Changes to School Board Governance and Collective Bargaining

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Canada, please contact Robert Bayne (Partner) of Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti at rbayne@filion.on.ca or visit www.filion.on.ca.

Chile | Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos

Supreme Court Ruling Enhances Employer Rights Against Medical Leave Abuse A recent ruling by the Chilean Supreme Court (Case Rol N° 49.746-2024) represents a significant shift in labor law, giving companies a stronger legal framework to tackle the misuse of medical leave. The Court has ruled that employees who participate in activities incompatible with their recovery, such as traveling abroad for leisure while on a total bed rest order, can be legally dismissed for a lack of integrity. This allows employers to terminate the employment contract immediately without the need to provide severance or notice indemnity.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Chile, please contact Bárbara Zlatar (Partner) of Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos at bzlatar@cariola.cl or visit www.cariola.cl.

China | Zhong Lun

Eight Departments Issued the Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Establishment of the Long-Term Care Insurance System

Termination Based on Position Elimination After Merger Deemed Illegitimate

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in China, please contact Carol Zhu (Partner) of Zhong Lun Law Firm at carol.zhu@zhonglun.com or visit www.zhonglun.com.

Colombia | López & Asociados

Decree 223 of 2026 Regulates Internships and Apprenticeship Contracts On March 5, 2026, the Ministry of Labor issued Decree 223 of 2026, which regulates internships and student engagement mechanisms, replacing a chapter of Decree 1072 of 2015 (Unified Labor Sector Regulation).

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Colombia, please contact Angelica Carrion (Partner) of López & Asociados at angelica.carrion@lopezasociados.net or visit www.lopezasociados.net.

Czech Republic | Havel & Partners

Implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive in the Czech Republic The Czech Republic has recently made progress in the implementation process of the EU Pay Transparency Directive. Later in March 2026, an official draft bill was published, but it has yet to be introduced to the Parliament itself. The draft bill contains proposals for essential amendments of the Czech Labor Code, including new specific obligations of employers. The proposed provisions are to take effect gradually: recruitment-related obligations on January 1, 2027, with further provisions following on January 1, 2028 and January 1, 2031.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in the Czech Republic, please contact Jan Koval (Partner) of Havel & Partners at jan.koval@havelpartners.cz or visit www.havelpartners.cz.

European Union | Van Olmen & Wynant

Transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive Across 27 Member States As of mid-April 2026, no Member State has fully completed nationwide transposition of Directive (EU) 2023/970 on pay transparency. The transposition deadline of June 7, 2026 is imminent, yet the majority of Member States either have published only a partial text, a draft circulated for consultation, or nothing at all. The summary below reflects the situation as at April 2026 and will require updating as national legislative procedures accelerate in the weeks ahead.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in European Union, please contact Chris Van Olmen (Partner) of Van Olmen & Wynant at chris.van.olmen@vow.be or visit www.vow.be.

France | Flichy Grangé Avocats

French Data Privacy Authority Published New Guidelines on Document Retention

Updating of CSRD and CS3D Directives

How Damages are Assessed in Unfair Dismissal Cases

Employees Cannot Claim Damages if They Voluntarily Decide to Violate Their Right to Disconnect

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in France, please contact Stéphanie Dumas (Partner) of Flichy Grangé Avocats at dumas@flichy.com or visit www.flichygrange.com.

Germany | Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law

General Exemption Clauses are Invalid

Valid Assignment of a Different Position Requires Equivalence

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Germany, please contact Dr. Tobias Pusch (Partner) of Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law at pusch@pwwl.de or visit www.pwwl.de.

India | Khaitan & Co

Karnataka High Court Directs the Implementation of the Menstrual Leave Policy The High Court of Karnataka, by order dated April 15, 2026, upheld the constitutional validity of the State of Karnataka's Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025. The Court recognized menstrual leave as a fundamental right of women employees, intrinsically connected to Articles 14, 15(3), 21, 39(e), and 42 of the Constitution of India.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in India, please contact Avik Biswas (Partner) of Khaitan & Co at avik.biswas@khaitanco.com or visit www.khaitanco.com.

Ireland | Byrne Wallace Shields

Update on the EU Pay Transparency Directive 2023/970, Transposition in Ireland and What Employers Can Expect The EU Pay Transparency Directive 2023/970 is to be transposed in Ireland by June 2026. The Irish Government has now announced that it will not be able to meet this transposition date and that this directive will be implemented on a phased basis instead.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Ireland, please contact Aoife Bradley (Partner) of Byrne Wallace Shields at abradley@byrnewallaceshields.com or visit www.byrnewallaceshields.com/.

Italy | Zambelli & Partners

The “Employer of Record” Model The “Employer of Record” model has no legal recognition or basis in the Italian system. The only scenario in which a worker may formally be employed by an entity whilst performing their duties exclusively in the interests of a third-party company is staff supply. This is permitted only through employment agencies authorized by the Ministry of Labor in accordance with a tripartite structure: i) a commercial contract between the user company and the authorized agency and ii) an employment contract between the agency and the worker. Any different form of intermediation between a worker and the entity benefiting from the work performed may be deemed a case of unlawful staff supply, with the possible application of sanctions and criminal responsibility.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Italy, please contact Angelo Zambelli (Partner) of Zambelli & Partners at angelo.zambelli@zambellipartners.com or visit www.zambellipartners.com/en/.

Mexico | De La Vega & Martinez Rojas

Prohibition of Misuse of Personal Data in Hiring Processes The bill introduced by Senator Saúl Monreal Ávila, a member of the Morena Parliamentary Group, proposes amendments to Articles 3 and 133 of the Federal Labor Law in order to establish the obligation for companies to implement fair and transparent policies, provide staff training, and adopt rigorous monitoring and compliance measures, with the aim of eliminating the practice of the so-called labor blacklist.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Mexico, please contact Oscar De La Vega Gomez (Partner) of De La Vega & Martinez Rojas at odelavega@dlvmr.com.mx or visit www.dlvmr.com.

Poland | Sobczyk & Partners

Expansion of PIP Competences

New Rules for Sickness Leave Inspections

New Anti-Mobbing Regulations: Draft Bill After First Reading in the Sejm

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Poland, please contact Prof. Arkadiusz Sobczyk (Partner) of Sobczyk & Partners Law Firm at arkadiusz.sobczyk@sobczyk.com.pl or visit www.sobczyk.com.pl.

Sweden | Cederquist

Labor Court Rules Reading Criminal Record Extract Not Covered by GDPR In a recent judgement, the Swedish Labor Court held that an employer did not process personal data within the material scope of the GDPR by merely receiving, reading and then destroying a criminal records extract provided by an employee upon request from the employer. Although the extract contained personal data relating to criminal convictions and reading constituted processing, the court found that the employer´s handling was purely manual and that the information neither formed, nor was intended to form, part of any filing system or register.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Sweden, please contact Robert Stromberg (Partner) of Cederquist at robert.stromberg@cederquist.se or visit www.cederquist.se.

Türkiye | Moroğlu Arseven

Health and Safety Training of Employees has been Published The Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of Occupational Health and Safety Training of Employees (the “Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated April 2, 2026 and numbered 33212, entered into force on the date of its publication.

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in Türkiye, please contact Benan Arseven (Partner) of Moroğlu Arseven at barseven@morogluarseven.com or visit www.morogluarseven.com.

United Kingdom | Clyde & Co

Employment Tribunal Delays: Strike Out

Employment Rights Act April 2026 Changes

April 2026 Statutory and Compensation Rate Increases

Ethnicity and Disability Pay Gap Reporting

Union Right of Access: Government Consultation Response

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in the United Kingdom, please contact Robert Hill (Partner) of Clyde & Co at Robert.Hill@clydeco.com or visit www.clydeco.com.

United States | Jackson Lewis P.C.

ICE Reclassifies Certain Form I‑9 Errors: Updated Audit Considerations for Employers

Performance Management: Employer Strategies as PIPs Come Under Scrutiny

New EO Targets Federal Contractor DEI Practices, Signals Increased Enforcement Activity

State Enforcers Step Up Scrutiny of Foreign Data Transfers: What Organizations Should Know

For more information on these articles or any other issues involving labor and employment matters in the United States, please contact John Sander (Principal) of Jackson Lewis at john.sander@jacksonlewis.com or visit www.jacksonlewis.com.

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