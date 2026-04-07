Illinois May Soon Recognize Menopause As A Protected Characteristic

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Illinois employers should monitor emerging legislation that could make menopause-related conditions an expressly protected characteristic under state law. While federal law currently addresses menopause only indirectly, Illinois is considering a proposal that would explicitly prohibit discrimination and require workplace accommodations for employees experiencing menopause-related symptoms.

The proposed Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act (HB 5284) (if passed, would be effective Jan.1, 2028) and would amend the Illinois Human Rights Act to add “menopause-related condition” as a protected category. The bill defines menopause-related conditions broadly to include perimenopause, menopause, and associated symptoms such as sleep disruption, cognitive changes, mood changes, osteoporosis, and vasomotor symptoms.

If enacted, the legislation would make it a civil rights violation for employers to discriminate against employees because of menopause-related conditions and would require employers with four or more employees to provide reasonable accommodations unless doing so would impose an undue hardship. The bill also contemplates accommodations such as flexible scheduling, temperature adjustments, private spaces for rest and symptoms management, remote work, and light-duty assignments, and requires employers to engage in a good-faith interactive process.

Illinois is not alone on this emerging topic. Lawmakers across the country are considering similar protections. Virginia, New York, and California have pending bills that would create menopause-friendly workplaces. Rhode Island has already enacted menopause-specific accommodation requirements. Legislators and advocates have framed menopause discrimination as sitting at the intersection of sex, age, and disability protections, identifying a gap in existing federal laws.

Even without specific legislation addressing menopause-related symptoms, employers should still be aware of the possibility that menopause-related conditions could lead to claims under existing laws such as disability accommodation obligations, sex discrimination concerns, and age-related protections. The proposed Illinois legislation would require employers to consider accommodations, and prohibit adverse action based on menopause-related conditions.

Employers should consider whether an employee who raises menopause-related concerns has triggered potential accommodation and discrimination issues, and ensure that existing policies and practices take into account possible accommodation obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.