The Power Of Gratitude And Resilience With Mintz Partner (Podcast)

Michael Arnold, Chair of Mintz's Employment Practice, was featured on a recent episode of the Corner Office with Elise Powers podcast, where he spoke about leadership, wellbeing, and sustaining a long-term career in Big Law.

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Michael Arnold, Chair of Mintz's Employment Practice, was featured on a recent episode of the Corner Office with Elise Powers podcast, where he spoke about leadership, wellbeing, and sustaining a long-term career in Big Law.

In the episode, Mike says, "Overall, I want people to feel respected. I want them to feel valued. I want there to be a high level of trust in that room. Those are the things I think that make great teams and ultimately great culture."

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Corner Office with Elise Powers

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