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31 March 2026

The Power Of Gratitude And Resilience With Mintz Partner (Podcast)

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Mintz

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Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
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Michael Arnold, Chair of Mintz's Employment Practice, was featured on a recent episode of the Corner Office with Elise Powers podcast, where he spoke about leadership, wellbeing, and sustaining a long-term career in Big Law.
United States Employment and HR
Michael S. Arnold
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Michael S. Arnold’s articles from Mintz are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Healthcare and Construction & Engineering industries

Michael Arnold, Chair of Mintz's Employment Practice, was featured on a recent episode of the Corner Office with Elise Powers podcast, where he spoke about leadership, wellbeing, and sustaining a long-term career in Big Law.

In the episode, Mike says, "Overall, I want people to feel respected. I want them to feel valued. I want there to be a high level of trust in that room. Those are the things I think that make great teams and ultimately great culture."

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Corner Office with Elise Powers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michael S. Arnold
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