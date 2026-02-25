ARTICLE
25 February 2026

NYC Publishes New Sick/Safe Leave Employee Notice Ahead Of February 22 Changes To The Law

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) has published a new "Notice of Employee Rights: Protected Time Off" which describes New York City employees' rights to sick and safe time and paid prenatal leave under the recently amended NYC Earned Sick and Safe Time Act (ESSTA).
United States Employment and HR
Corbin Carter,Michael Arnold, and Kayla Lucia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) has published a new "Notice of Employee Rights: Protected Time Off" which describes New York City employees' rights to sick and safe time and paid prenatal leave under therecently amended NYC Earned Sick and Safe Time Act (ESSTA). We discussed the ESSTA amendments that are due to take effect February 22, 2026 here. New York City employers are required to provide NYC employees with this new notice within 30 days of the amendments taking effect (i.e., by March 24, 2026).

Employers must also update and redistribute their sick/safe leave policies, post the new City notice in a conspicuous area in the workplace, and provide the notice to all new hires. Employees must provide the notice in English and, if available on the DCWP website (here), an employee's primary language. With respect to posting the notice at the worksite, employers must post the notice in English and in any language spoken as a primary language by at least 5% of employees at the workplace (again, if translations are available on the DCWP website).

Th updated notice also reflects a recent shift by the DCWP to refer to the ESSTA as the "Protected Time Off Law" and sick and safe time under the ESSTA as "Protected Time Off," terms that the DCWP has also adopted in its proposed rules to amend the ESSTA.

Mintz's Employment Practice is available to assist New York City employers with any questions related to these new developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Corbin Carter
Corbin Carter
Photo of Michael Arnold
Michael Arnold
Photo of Kayla Lucia
Kayla Lucia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More