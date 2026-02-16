Top Five Labor Law Developments For January 2026

Laura Pierson-Scheinberg’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
- Now that the National Labor Relations Board has regained a
quorum, the Board is expected to pursue a more employer-friendly
agenda. Changes that employers can anticipate include
narrowing standards for protected concerted activity, limiting or
eliminating the "consequential damages" remedy, and
allowing greater flexibility in work rules, handbook policies, and
union insignia restrictions. Because the Board (which currently has
two Republicans and one Democrat) traditionally does not overturn
precedent without three votes in the majority, it is unlikely to do
so in its present form, but it can make changes through the
rulemaking process. Through rulemaking, or an eventual 3-1
majority, the Board is also likely to revisit Biden-era precedents,
including forced union recognition based on authorization cards,
the independent contractor standard, and restrictions on mandatory
captive-audience meetings. The Board's anticipated direction
may emphasize procedural clarity and a return to more traditional
precedent.
- Board data indicated a substantial decrease in union
organizing during 2025 after several years of post-pandemic growth,
Bloomberg Law reported. The number of union representation
elections dropped to roughly 1,400, down from nearly 2,000 the year
before, and unionizing success rates declined sharply.
Consequently, the number of workers newly organized through Board
elections fell by close to 40 percent from 2024 to 2025, marking
the first notable slowdown since 2020. Bloomberg Law attributes the
drop to a combination of economic uncertainty, a cooling labor
market, and diminished institutional support caused by Board
instability and budget limits.
- In an advice memorandum, the Board's Division of Advice
concluded that a newspaper employer lawfully terminated an employee
who used the employer's internal messaging system to criticize
editorial decisions and demand greater control over news
content. The Division found that, while employees may raise
issues related to working conditions, demands that infringe on a
newspaper's editorial discretion are unprotected because
editorial control is constitutionally protected under the First
Amendment. The memorandum relied on U.S. Court of Appeals for the
D.C. Circuit precedent holding that decisions about what to publish
are not a legitimate subject of Section 7 protection under the
National Labor Relations Act. The Division also determined that the
employer's revised internal messaging channel rules (which
limited the purpose of the channel) were lawful under the
Board's 2023 Stericycle decision, because employees
economically dependent on their employer would not reasonably
interpret them as restricting protected concerted activity.
- Newly appointed Board General Counsel (GC) Crystal Carey
issued her first memo outlining operational priorities focused on
achieving consistent, fair, and timely case resolution across Board
regions. Memorandum GC 26-02. Departing from prior practice, GC
Carey declined to issue an initial "Mandatory Submissions to
Advice" memo identifying specific issues for potential Board
reconsideration, instructing regions instead to follow the standard
advice submission-framework. The memo emphasizes that the
agency's primary goal is to address a significant case backlog
rather than pursue efforts aimed at overturning precedent or
expanding enforcement theories. GC Carey attributes the backlog to
recent years of shifting priorities, impediments to settlements,
and inconsistent case processing across regions. The memo signals a
renewed focus on operational guidance, including case processing,
settlements, and remedies to promote efficiency and prompt
resolution of matters.
- The D.C. Circuit declined to rehear former Board Member Gwynne Wilcox's challenge to her removal. Wilcox v. Trump, et al., No. 25-5057 (D.C. Cir. Jan. 28, 2026). The decision means the court's prior panel decision upholding President Donald Trump's authority to fire Wilcox stands. The court reaffirmed that the statutory protections afforded to members of independent agencies like the Board do not prevent presidential removal, relying on the previous panel ruling that questioned the applicability of 1935's Humphrey's Executor decision. Former Member Wilcox argued that the decision threatens the independence of a wide range of federal agencies whose officials are insulated from direct presidential control, but the court rejected that concern. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to resolve the issue and the scope of Presidential removal power.
