More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global. The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.

Along with a surge in employment claims, today's employers face formidable challenges, including ever-changing national, state and local employment laws; perilous wage-and-hour pitfalls; intensified business expansion and contraction; and evolving perspectives on what a workplace should be. Wilson Elser forms strategic alliances with our clients to help them manage and navigate the shifting legislative and regulatory terrain of employment and labor law.

When claims arise, Wilson Elser has the experience and wherewithal to act appropriately and decisively, as demonstrated by our outstanding record of dismissals, targeted settlements and trial victories. In conferring with clients, we take into consideration the demands of their industries, the history of their businesses and what outcomes would constitute success.

Our work transcends advice, counsel and litigation assistance. We also provide a range of capabilities relative to restrictive covenants, collective bargaining agreements, noncompete disputes, labor force reductions and the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Recognizing that our clients seek cost-effective resolutions to complex and potentially protracted cases, when appropriate we seek to accommodate them through alternative resolution options, including arbitration, conciliation and mediation. To prevent lawsuits and administrative actions from arising in the first place, one of the hallmarks of our Employment & Labor Practice is to work proactively with clients to create a culture that reduces legal exposure and avoids specific situations that can give rise to claims.

With clients consisting of private- and public-sector employers, our attorneys are skilled in all aspects of federal and state employment discrimination laws. We handle cases arising under all state and federal fair employment practices statutes. We are also – quite literally – at our clients' side when they appear before administrative and judicial tribunals such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board or the U.S. Department of Labor, as well as state and federal administrative agencies and courts.

Our attorneys have experience in the full range of employment and labor acts and legal service areas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.